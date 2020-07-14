4916 Camden Road - D

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated

East side apartment: 2 bedroom & 1 bath



Recently remodeled fourplex on the east side has an apartment available for immediate occupancy. The building is just ten minutes from downtown and walking distance to parks and Lake Monona. The apartment has two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a very roomy living/dining area, and kitchen with newer appliances. There are hardwood floors and newer fixtures throughout. The building has laundry facilities and secured individual storage lockers in the basement. There is also private assigned off-street parking. The unit is non-smoking and unfurnished.



Rent includes heat and water. (There is an additional monthly charge for cats.) First month's rent is due upon move in and a one month security deposit will hold this apartment for you. Please feel free to contact us for a showing and to receive a rental application goto www.vitanovaprop.com.



Best of all, you don't have to deal with an impersonal property management firm. The building is owned and managed by a couple, including someone who used to live there. You'll be able to reach your landlords directly, instead of filling out a work order and hoping for the best. We'll treat you like an individual, not a number.

Well maintained brick 4 unit on Madison East side. Close access to bus lines and walking distance to Lake Monona.