4916 Camden Road - D
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:10 AM

4916 Camden Road - D

4916 Camden Road · No Longer Available
Location

4916 Camden Road, Madison, WI 53716

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
East side apartment: 2 bedroom & 1 bath

Recently remodeled fourplex on the east side has an apartment available for immediate occupancy. The building is just ten minutes from downtown and walking distance to parks and Lake Monona. The apartment has two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a very roomy living/dining area, and kitchen with newer appliances. There are hardwood floors and newer fixtures throughout. The building has laundry facilities and secured individual storage lockers in the basement. There is also private assigned off-street parking. The unit is non-smoking and unfurnished.

Rent includes heat and water. (There is an additional monthly charge for cats.) First month's rent is due upon move in and a one month security deposit will hold this apartment for you. Please feel free to contact us for a showing and to receive a rental application goto www.vitanovaprop.com.

Best of all, you don't have to deal with an impersonal property management firm. The building is owned and managed by a couple, including someone who used to live there. You'll be able to reach your landlords directly, instead of filling out a work order and hoping for the best. We'll treat you like an individual, not a number.
Well maintained brick 4 unit on Madison East side. Close access to bus lines and walking distance to Lake Monona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4916 Camden Road - D have any available units?
4916 Camden Road - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison, WI.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 4916 Camden Road - D have?
Some of 4916 Camden Road - D's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4916 Camden Road - D currently offering any rent specials?
4916 Camden Road - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4916 Camden Road - D pet-friendly?
No, 4916 Camden Road - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 4916 Camden Road - D offer parking?
Yes, 4916 Camden Road - D offers parking.
Does 4916 Camden Road - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4916 Camden Road - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4916 Camden Road - D have a pool?
No, 4916 Camden Road - D does not have a pool.
Does 4916 Camden Road - D have accessible units?
No, 4916 Camden Road - D does not have accessible units.
Does 4916 Camden Road - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 4916 Camden Road - D does not have units with dishwashers.
