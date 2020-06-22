All apartments in Madison
Find more places like 4111 Paunack Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison, WI
/
4111 Paunack Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4111 Paunack Avenue

4111 Paunack Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Madison
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4111 Paunack Avenue, Madison, WI 53711
Westmorland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two-story colonial home in the desirable Westmorland neighborhood. Lovely hardwood floors throughout with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room with fireplace, den and screen porch. Forced air heat and central air. Attached garage, extra wide driveway, and a fully fenced backyard. Rent at above rate for 8 months, then rent goes to $2400. Tenant pays utilities. Pets OK.

Call is at 608-238-2044 Ripple Management to schedule a walk-through. We show 7-days-a-week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple listings in one place, please go to www.RippleRents.com.
House - West. Colonial with 1 car attached garage. Pets accepted. Midvale-Lincoln/Hamilton/West schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 Paunack Avenue have any available units?
4111 Paunack Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison, WI.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 Paunack Avenue have?
Some of 4111 Paunack Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 Paunack Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Paunack Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Paunack Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4111 Paunack Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4111 Paunack Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4111 Paunack Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4111 Paunack Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 Paunack Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Paunack Avenue have a pool?
No, 4111 Paunack Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Paunack Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4111 Paunack Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Paunack Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4111 Paunack Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl
Madison, WI 53711
University Row
725 University Row
Madison, WI 53705
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd
Madison, WI 53711
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court
Madison, WI 53713
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl
Madison, WI 53713
KENSINGTON POINTE
405 Moorland Rd
Madison, WI 53713
Avalon Madison Village
4647 Atticus Way
Madison, WI 53711
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave
Madison, WI 53707

Similar Pages

Madison 1 BedroomsMadison 2 Bedrooms
Madison Apartments with ParkingMadison Pet Friendly Places
Madison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rockford, ILFitchburg, WIMiddleton, WISun Prairie, WI
Verona, WIOconomowoc, WIWaunakee, WIDelavan, WI
DeForest, WIRoscoe, ILJanesville, WIBeloit, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown MadisonMarquette
Regent

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
University of Wisconsin Colleges