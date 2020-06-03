All apartments in Madison
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:26 AM

406 Palomino Lane - 2N

406 Palomino Ln · (608) 238-2044
Location

406 Palomino Ln, Madison, WI 53705
Sunset Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR APPROVED TENANT WITH EXCELLENT CREDIT! 2nd floor, 2-bedroom on quiet near-west lane with parquet hardwood living room floor, some stainless appliances in kitchen AND CENTRAL AC. Bedrooms carpeted for privacy and quiet. Comes with off-street parking space and plenty of street parking on this block-long street set between beautiful Hoyt and Quarry natural parks. Great neighborhood, minutes from UW/VA hospitals, west UW campus, Target, Downtown, etc. Kitchen offers fridge, stove and disposal. Laundry in basement. Tenant pays heat and electric. Cats accepted!

Walk/Bike Scores in mid-70s to mid- 80s! Bus line is half block in one direction, 2 blocks in the other direction. Sorry, no dogs.

To schedule a walk-through, call Ripple Management at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment. To see all Ripple Management listings, go to www.RippleRents.com.

KR
Near UW / VA hospitals area in the Rocky Bluff neighborhood of near west side Madison. Conveniently located, quiet street, between two natural parks. Off-street parking, laundry in basement. Cats OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Palomino Lane - 2N have any available units?
406 Palomino Lane - 2N has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Palomino Lane - 2N have?
Some of 406 Palomino Lane - 2N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Palomino Lane - 2N currently offering any rent specials?
406 Palomino Lane - 2N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Palomino Lane - 2N pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Palomino Lane - 2N is pet friendly.
Does 406 Palomino Lane - 2N offer parking?
Yes, 406 Palomino Lane - 2N does offer parking.
Does 406 Palomino Lane - 2N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Palomino Lane - 2N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Palomino Lane - 2N have a pool?
No, 406 Palomino Lane - 2N does not have a pool.
Does 406 Palomino Lane - 2N have accessible units?
No, 406 Palomino Lane - 2N does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Palomino Lane - 2N have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Palomino Lane - 2N does not have units with dishwashers.
