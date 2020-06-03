406 Palomino Lane - 2N

Amenities
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR APPROVED TENANT WITH EXCELLENT CREDIT! 2nd floor, 2-bedroom on quiet near-west lane with parquet hardwood living room floor, some stainless appliances in kitchen AND CENTRAL AC. Bedrooms carpeted for privacy and quiet. Comes with off-street parking space and plenty of street parking on this block-long street set between beautiful Hoyt and Quarry natural parks. Great neighborhood, minutes from UW/VA hospitals, west UW campus, Target, Downtown, etc. Kitchen offers fridge, stove and disposal. Laundry in basement. Tenant pays heat and electric. Cats accepted!
Walk/Bike Scores in mid-70s to mid- 80s! Bus line is half block in one direction, 2 blocks in the other direction. Sorry, no dogs.
To schedule a walk-through, call Ripple Management at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment. To see all Ripple Management listings, go to www.RippleRents.com.
KR
