406 Palomino Lane - 2N

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR APPROVED TENANT WITH EXCELLENT CREDIT! 2nd floor, 2-bedroom on quiet near-west lane with parquet hardwood living room floor, some stainless appliances in kitchen AND CENTRAL AC. Bedrooms carpeted for privacy and quiet. Comes with off-street parking space and plenty of street parking on this block-long street set between beautiful Hoyt and Quarry natural parks. Great neighborhood, minutes from UW/VA hospitals, west UW campus, Target, Downtown, etc. Kitchen offers fridge, stove and disposal. Laundry in basement. Tenant pays heat and electric. Cats accepted!



Walk/Bike Scores in mid-70s to mid- 80s! Bus line is half block in one direction, 2 blocks in the other direction. Sorry, no dogs.



To schedule a walk-through, call Ripple Management at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment. To see all Ripple Management listings, go to www.RippleRents.com.



KR

Near UW / VA hospitals area in the Rocky Bluff neighborhood of near west side Madison. Conveniently located, quiet street, between two natural parks. Off-street parking, laundry in basement. Cats OK.