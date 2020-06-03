All apartments in Madison
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:15 AM

3037 Churchill Drive

3037 Churchill Drive · (608) 620-3122
Location

3037 Churchill Drive, Madison, WI 53713
Arbor Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Duplex, 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Garage, CA, Fenced Yard
Duplex for Rent
Churchill Drive/ Todd Drive (West Side)

Location
- Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall)
- Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses
- Near major bus line
- Quiet and low traffic neighborhood
- Schools: Leopold Elementary School, Cherokee Middle School, West High School

Technical specifications
- 3 large bedrooms; spacious and homely
- 1.5 bathrooms
- One-car garage + parking
- Coat closet, pantry closet, broom closet, linen closet, and closet in each bedroom
- Mini blinds
- Fenced yard
- Large living room
- Large kitchen with lots of cupboards as well as cabinet and counter top space
- Approximately 1400 square feet
- Flooring: hardwood / granite tile / carpet

Condition
- Clean and well-maintained property
- Recently painted
- Well-insulated
- Energy efficient light fixtures

Amenities
- Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Garbage Disposal
- Laundry hookups for dryer (electric) & washer
- Central air
- Small pets welcome (please call for breed restrictions; additional fee applies)

Thanks for looking and have a great day!

Rent + Utilities (Water, Gas, Electric)
Available: Soon
Contact Information: 608 620 3122
Website: www.SharmaHomesLLC.com

Keywords: Apartment, Apartments, Home, Duplex, Condominium, Town Home, Townhouse, House for Rent, West Madison, Fitchburg, Middleton, Verona, EPIC, University of Wisconsin, Hospital, Wheel chair

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3037 Churchill Drive have any available units?
3037 Churchill Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 3037 Churchill Drive have?
Some of 3037 Churchill Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3037 Churchill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3037 Churchill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 Churchill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3037 Churchill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3037 Churchill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3037 Churchill Drive does offer parking.
Does 3037 Churchill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3037 Churchill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 Churchill Drive have a pool?
No, 3037 Churchill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3037 Churchill Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3037 Churchill Drive has accessible units.
Does 3037 Churchill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3037 Churchill Drive has units with dishwashers.
