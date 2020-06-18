All apartments in Madison
2702 Hoard St #1

2702 Hoard Street · (608) 886-0656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2702 Hoard Street, Madison, WI 53704
Eken Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #1 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
internet access
Unit #1 Available 09/01/20 Pet Friendly 2 Bedroom. Heat and Water Included - Property Id: 19917

**********APPLICATION FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE. WITH APPROVED APPLICATIONS THAT SIGN A LEASE, WE CREDIT THE APPLICATION FEE TOWARDS FIRST MONTH'S RENT**********

Available: 09-01-2020

Video showing available

This 2 bedroom is near it all. Multiple bike trails, walking routes, and parks nearby. Located on the popular East Side you are near Madison College, UW-Madison, American Family, The American Center, OM Station, and Dane County Airport. Easy access to Highway 30, 51 (Stoughton Road), 90, 94, and 12 (Beltline). Near local favorite bars and restaurants such as Tip Top Tavern, Ogden's, Dexter's Pub, and much more.

Features:
Pet Friendly
Near dog parks
New windows (2018)
Recently remodeled kitchen
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Free Heat
Free water
High-speed fiber internet available
1000 sqft of dry storage in basement
Free laundry, washer and dryer onsite
Portable AC unit included

Pet fee of $35 per pet per month. No pet deposit.

Visit LivingSolutionsWI.com for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19917
Property Id 19917

(RLNE5587049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Hoard St #1 have any available units?
2702 Hoard St #1 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 Hoard St #1 have?
Some of 2702 Hoard St #1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Hoard St #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Hoard St #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Hoard St #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 Hoard St #1 is pet friendly.
Does 2702 Hoard St #1 offer parking?
No, 2702 Hoard St #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2702 Hoard St #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2702 Hoard St #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Hoard St #1 have a pool?
No, 2702 Hoard St #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2702 Hoard St #1 have accessible units?
No, 2702 Hoard St #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Hoard St #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 Hoard St #1 has units with dishwashers.
