2702 Hoard St #1

Unit #1 Available 09/01/20 Pet Friendly 2 Bedroom. Heat and Water Included - Property Id: 19917



APPLICATION FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE. WITH APPROVED APPLICATIONS THAT SIGN A LEASE, WE CREDIT THE APPLICATION FEE TOWARDS FIRST MONTH'S RENT



Available: 09-01-2020



Video showing available



This 2 bedroom is near it all. Multiple bike trails, walking routes, and parks nearby. Located on the popular East Side you are near Madison College, UW-Madison, American Family, The American Center, OM Station, and Dane County Airport. Easy access to Highway 30, 51 (Stoughton Road), 90, 94, and 12 (Beltline). Near local favorite bars and restaurants such as Tip Top Tavern, Ogden's, Dexter's Pub, and much more.



Features:

Pet Friendly

Near dog parks

New windows (2018)

Recently remodeled kitchen

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Free Heat

Free water

High-speed fiber internet available

1000 sqft of dry storage in basement

Free laundry, washer and dryer onsite

Portable AC unit included



Pet fee of $35 per pet per month. No pet deposit.



