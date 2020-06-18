2702 Hoard St #1

Amenities
Unit #1 Available 09/01/20 Pet Friendly 2 Bedroom. Heat and Water Included - Property Id: 19917
**********APPLICATION FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE. WITH APPROVED APPLICATIONS THAT SIGN A LEASE, WE CREDIT THE APPLICATION FEE TOWARDS FIRST MONTH'S RENT**********
Available: 09-01-2020
Video showing available
This 2 bedroom is near it all. Multiple bike trails, walking routes, and parks nearby. Located on the popular East Side you are near Madison College, UW-Madison, American Family, The American Center, OM Station, and Dane County Airport. Easy access to Highway 30, 51 (Stoughton Road), 90, 94, and 12 (Beltline). Near local favorite bars and restaurants such as Tip Top Tavern, Ogden's, Dexter's Pub, and much more.
Features:
Pet Friendly
Near dog parks
New windows (2018)
Recently remodeled kitchen
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Free Heat
Free water
High-speed fiber internet available
1000 sqft of dry storage in basement
Free laundry, washer and dryer onsite
Portable AC unit included
Pet fee of $35 per pet per month. No pet deposit.
Visit LivingSolutionsWI.com for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19917
Property Id 19917
(RLNE5587049)