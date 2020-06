Amenities

1235 Jenifer St Available 08/18/20 Large House Located in the Jenifer Street Area. Just Blocks from the Lake. - HUGE 4-5 bedroom house with two full baths, two free off-street parking spaces, two living rooms, two large front porches, large eat-in kitchen, all beautiful original woodwork and in one of Madison's most desirable neighborhoods! Tenants pay utilities.



House has a spacious floor plan, hardwood floors, and huge kitchen and much more.



