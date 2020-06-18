All apartments in Kenosha
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

8437 15th Ave

8437 15th Avenue · (262) 654-7000 ext. 21
Location

8437 15th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143
Red Arrow

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8437 15th Ave · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Renovated 3 Bedroom South Side Ranch Home -

Features include: Great Southside Location, updated windows & flooring throughout, central air, remodeled bathroom, full basement with laundry hookups (gas dryer), large backyard with patio to enjoy the summer, 2 1/2 car detached garage with overhead opener and work bench. Located on quiet dead end street.
LR= 15x13, Kitchen=14x11, MBR=13x11, BR2=11x11, BR3=11x9

*Managed by Landlord after lease signing
*Tenant is responsible for all yard maintenance and snow/ice removal
*Renters Insurance Required

Pets: No Pets Allowed NO EXCEPTIONS
Lease Term: 1 year
Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due to move in.
Tenant pays all utilities: gas, electric, and water/sewer
Schools: Vernon, Lincoln, Tremper
No housing programs accepted
No smokers accepted
No Evictions
Minimum of 12 months on job
Must have a verifiable monthly gross income of at least $3,750 for 12 consecutive months
Must have 2 years of rental history or home ownership
Credit/Background/Landlord/Employment Verification required
*Complete screening criteria viewable upon request
Please visit www.b-hgroup.com as information found on 3rd party websites may contain errors.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2532175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

