8437 15th Ave

Renovated 3 Bedroom South Side Ranch Home -



Features include: Great Southside Location, updated windows & flooring throughout, central air, remodeled bathroom, full basement with laundry hookups (gas dryer), large backyard with patio to enjoy the summer, 2 1/2 car detached garage with overhead opener and work bench. Located on quiet dead end street.

LR= 15x13, Kitchen=14x11, MBR=13x11, BR2=11x11, BR3=11x9



*Managed by Landlord after lease signing

*Tenant is responsible for all yard maintenance and snow/ice removal

*Renters Insurance Required



Pets: No Pets Allowed NO EXCEPTIONS

Lease Term: 1 year

Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due to move in.

Tenant pays all utilities: gas, electric, and water/sewer

Schools: Vernon, Lincoln, Tremper

No housing programs accepted

No smokers accepted

No Evictions

Minimum of 12 months on job

Must have a verifiable monthly gross income of at least $3,750 for 12 consecutive months

Must have 2 years of rental history or home ownership

Credit/Background/Landlord/Employment Verification required

*Complete screening criteria viewable upon request

Please visit www.b-hgroup.com as information found on 3rd party websites may contain errors.



