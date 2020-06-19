All apartments in Kenosha
Find more places like 6313 27th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenosha, WI
/
6313 27th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

6313 27th Ave

6313 27th Avenue · (331) 330-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kenosha
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6313 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6313 27th Ave · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully Remodeled 1 Large Beautiful Bedroom Apartment in Kenosha WI - This is a one beautiful large bedroom apartment with 10+ high ceilings. Fully remodeled. New Stainless Steel appliances. Forced heat and central Air Conditioner. The apartment is across the street from Cesar Learning Center. Locals enjoy a large amount of restaurants, trendy cafes, and bistros within walking distance of their homes. Carthage college is 10 minutes away. Showings by appointment. Tenant pays all utilities, NO Smoking, NO Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5778923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6313 27th Ave have any available units?
6313 27th Ave has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6313 27th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6313 27th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6313 27th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6313 27th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenosha.
Does 6313 27th Ave offer parking?
No, 6313 27th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6313 27th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6313 27th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6313 27th Ave have a pool?
No, 6313 27th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6313 27th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6313 27th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6313 27th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6313 27th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6313 27th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6313 27th Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6313 27th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave
Kenosha, WI 53142
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St
Kenosha, WI 53142

Similar Pages

Kenosha 1 BedroomsKenosha 2 Bedrooms
Kenosha 3 BedroomsKenosha Apartments with Garage
Kenosha Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WI
Palatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, ILGlenview, ILRacine, WIGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILFranklin, WI
Northbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILShorewood, WISkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILWhitefish Bay, WIHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Technical CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity