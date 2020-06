Amenities

garage recently renovated

4 Bedroom 2 Bath home for rent, FULLY remodeled - 4 BR/ 2 Bath home with finished basement and garage. A relaxing large back yard and a large front yard for the kiddos to play. No smoking, No pets. Tenant pays for all utilities including water & sewer, trash removal, lawn care and snow removal.

Home will be available in May 2020. 24 hours notice is required. Tours by appointment only

If you have nay questions please call Marisol (331) 330-7368



No Pets Allowed



