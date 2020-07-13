/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
157 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Greenfield, WI
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
12 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,205
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Briarwick Apartments
9050 W Waterford Sq S, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$867
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1000 sqft
Located in a park-like setting, Briarwick Apartments is conveniently located for shopping and dining and is just minutes from freeway access. Enjoy the outdoors with your family or pets on our beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
23 Units Available
Piccadilly Apartments
10137 W Coldspring Rd, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$886
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1009 sqft
Piccadilly Apartments is nestled in a quiet suburban neighborhood. We offer numerous amenities in a fantastic location.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
American Colony
3215 W Colony Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$852
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1050 sqft
Apartment Colony Apartments offers you a natural sanctuary from everyday living. Our spacious floorplans and our community features offer you everything your busy lifestyle demands.
Results within 1 mile of Greenfield
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
President Heights
French Quarter Apartments
9707 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$923
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
935 sqft
French Quarter Apartments is a well established community offering Comfort and Harmony for all its residents.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,080
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1071 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wedgewood
7420 W Crawford Ave
7420 West Crawford Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1150 sqft
Executive Furnished 3 Bedroom in Milwaukee - Property Id: 308311 Experience Milwaukee corporate housing on your next temporary stay in this beautiful, spacious, furnished twin home in a quiet, yet conveniently located, neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Greenfield
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
27 Units Available
Lincoln Crest
2054 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$718
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
943 sqft
Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
Root River Estates
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$903
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1080 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
23 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,445
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1639 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
17 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,245
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
8 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
26 Units Available
Bay View
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,130
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1167 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
35 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
Studio
$1,290
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Savings are in BLOOM! Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of virtual tour, and move-in by 6/30 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
18 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,245
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,920
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,305
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$969
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Walker's Point
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Bay View
Kinetik
2130 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kinetik in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
65 Units Available
Whitnall Pointe
10591 W Cortez Cir, Franklin, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Whitnall Pointe in Franklin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,178
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,363
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Carriage Way Apartments
1405 S Coachlight Dr, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Carriage Way Apartments is nestled in the peaceful suburbs of New Berlin, Wisconsin, in a relaxing, serene park-like setting with all of the conveniences of city life. Locally owned and managed with pride by Bell Property Management, Inc.
Similar Pages
Greenfield 1 BedroomsGreenfield 2 BedroomsGreenfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreenfield 3 BedroomsGreenfield Apartments with Balcony
Greenfield Apartments with GarageGreenfield Apartments with GymGreenfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreenfield Apartments with ParkingGreenfield Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, IL
Franklin, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WICrystal Lake, ILMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WI