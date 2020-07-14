Piccadilly Apartments

Lease Length: 9-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 fee, $25 per person is a non-refundable. If less than 4 people are applying, the remainder is used as a holding fee and will be applied towards your deposit.
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $25 optional fee for fitness key ($15 deposit/$10 activation fee)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (refundable)
limit: 2 pets are allowed in an apartment
rent: $25 per pet per month
restrictions: Dogs must be no larger than 45 pounds full grown. Please call for breed restrictions.
Parking Details: One off street parking space included with rent. Any additional parking would be $10 additional per month per vehicle. Other. 1 parking spot is included in 1 and 2 bedroom's rent. Extra parking is available for a fee.
Storage Details: Additional storage included with every apartment.