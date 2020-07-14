All apartments in Greenfield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:36 PM

Piccadilly Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
10137 W Coldspring Rd · (414) 240-1044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive a FREE $250 Walmart Gift Card on your move in date! Must apply by 7/15 and move in by 8/1!
logo
Rent Special
We are offering you a $250 Walmart gift card to be received on your move in date! Hurry, this special won't last long!
Location

10137 W Coldspring Rd, Greenfield, WI 53228

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit H202 · Avail. Sep 19

$928

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit I201 · Avail. Jul 31

$946

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit J202 · Avail. now

$959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B107 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit I203 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit C206 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 983 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Piccadilly Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
package receiving
pool table
Piccadilly Apartments is nestled in a quiet suburban neighborhood. We offer numerous amenities in a fantastic location. There is something here for everyone!-Outdoor heated pool with tanning deck -Personal patios and balconies -Basketball and Tennis Courts -Play area for all to play on -Extra storage areas with each home -Laundry facility in each building -24 hour maintenance service -On site Professional Management Team -Extra large walk in closets in some homes

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 fee, $25 per person is a non-refundable. If less than 4 people are applying, the remainder is used as a holding fee and will be applied towards your deposit.
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $25 optional fee for fitness key ($15 deposit/$10 activation fee)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (refundable)
limit: 2 pets are allowed in an apartment
rent: $25 per pet per month
restrictions: Dogs must be no larger than 45 pounds full grown. Please call for breed restrictions.
Parking Details: One off street parking space included with rent. Any additional parking would be $10 additional per month per vehicle. Other. 1 parking spot is included in 1 and 2 bedroom's rent. Extra parking is available for a fee.
Storage Details: Additional storage included with every apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Piccadilly Apartments have any available units?
Piccadilly Apartments has 23 units available starting at $928 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Piccadilly Apartments have?
Some of Piccadilly Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Piccadilly Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Piccadilly Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Receive a FREE $250 Walmart Gift Card on your move in date! Must apply by 7/15 and move in by 8/1!
Is Piccadilly Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Piccadilly Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Piccadilly Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Piccadilly Apartments offers parking.
Does Piccadilly Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Piccadilly Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Piccadilly Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Piccadilly Apartments has a pool.
Does Piccadilly Apartments have accessible units?
No, Piccadilly Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Piccadilly Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Piccadilly Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Piccadilly Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Piccadilly Apartments has units with air conditioning.
