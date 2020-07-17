All apartments in Greenfield
Find more places like 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenfield, WI
/
7500 W. Forest Home - 7514
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

7500 W. Forest Home - 7514

7500 West Forest Home Avenue · (262) 525-6734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenfield
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7500 West Forest Home Avenue, Greenfield, WI 53220

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 BR upper unit apartment with beautiful bright sunroom. Full size in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, disposal, large walk-in kitchen pantry, vaulted ceilings and ample kitchen cabinet space. Water, sewer, garbage and recycling included in rent.

Dimensions: Master BR (17' 5" X 15' 5") BR 2 (12' X 11') LR (19' X 16') Sunroom (10' X 7' 8") Kitchen/Dinette (19' X 11') Walk-in Pantry (7' 5" X 4' 5") Patio (7' 3" X 11' 5") Bath (10" X 6').
A beautiful property located less than 15 minutes from downtown Milwaukee and within walking distance to Walgreens, Pick N Save, Greenfield Post Office, South Shore Mall and many other attractions. Safe Condo-Style apartments on 75th & Forest Home with very convenient access to HWY 794 & HWY 45. 10 minutes drive to Milwaukee VA Medical Center, Aurora West Allis Medical Center, Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center and Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin! Each unit has private access, full-sized in-unit washer and dryer, balcony and secure and warm underground parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 have any available units?
7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, WI.
What amenities does 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 have?
Some of 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 currently offering any rent specials?
7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 pet-friendly?
No, 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenfield.
Does 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 offer parking?
Yes, 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 offers parking.
Does 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 have a pool?
No, 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 does not have a pool.
Does 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 have accessible units?
No, 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 does not have accessible units.
Does 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7500 W. Forest Home - 7514?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

American Colony
3215 W Colony Dr
Greenfield, WI 53221
Briarwick Apartments
9050 W Waterford Sq S
Greenfield, WI 53228
Piccadilly Apartments
10137 W Coldspring Rd
Greenfield, WI 53228
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr
Greenfield, WI 53221

Similar Pages

Greenfield 1 BedroomsGreenfield 2 Bedrooms
Greenfield Apartments with BalconiesGreenfield Apartments with Parking
Greenfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIRacine, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIFranklin, WIBuffalo Grove, IL
Vernon Hills, ILWhitefish Bay, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WICrystal Lake, ILOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WI
Lake Forest, ILOconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WIGreendale, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WIBrown Deer, WIDelavan, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityLake Forest College
Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity