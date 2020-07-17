7500 W. Forest Home - 7514

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

2 BR upper unit apartment with beautiful bright sunroom. Full size in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, disposal, large walk-in kitchen pantry, vaulted ceilings and ample kitchen cabinet space. Water, sewer, garbage and recycling included in rent.



Dimensions: Master BR (17' 5" X 15' 5") BR 2 (12' X 11') LR (19' X 16') Sunroom (10' X 7' 8") Kitchen/Dinette (19' X 11') Walk-in Pantry (7' 5" X 4' 5") Patio (7' 3" X 11' 5") Bath (10" X 6').

A beautiful property located less than 15 minutes from downtown Milwaukee and within walking distance to Walgreens, Pick N Save, Greenfield Post Office, South Shore Mall and many other attractions. Safe Condo-Style apartments on 75th & Forest Home with very convenient access to HWY 794 & HWY 45. 10 minutes drive to Milwaukee VA Medical Center, Aurora West Allis Medical Center, Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center and Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin! Each unit has private access, full-sized in-unit washer and dryer, balcony and secure and warm underground parking.