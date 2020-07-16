7538 S 75th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities

Beautiful Franklin Townhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the heart of Franklin. The living room is open and airy, leading into the eat in kitchen which over looks a huge backyard for all your summer entertaining and winter snow fun. Upstairs there are three very nice sized bedrooms each having there own closet. Plus additional storage in the hallway. Full bath with shower over tub, plus an additional half bath on the lower level for your guests. The basement has space for additional storage.

Close to I-94, Shopping, entertainment, medical facilities, banking, eateries, parks, schools, transportation.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5913956)