Franklin, WI
7538 S 75th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

7538 S 75th St

7538 South 75th Street · (414) 803-2777
Location

7538 South 75th Street, Franklin, WI 53132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7538 S 75th St · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
Beautiful Franklin Townhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the heart of Franklin. The living room is open and airy, leading into the eat in kitchen which over looks a huge backyard for all your summer entertaining and winter snow fun. Upstairs there are three very nice sized bedrooms each having there own closet. Plus additional storage in the hallway. Full bath with shower over tub, plus an additional half bath on the lower level for your guests. The basement has space for additional storage.
Close to I-94, Shopping, entertainment, medical facilities, banking, eateries, parks, schools, transportation.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5913956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7538 S 75th St have any available units?
7538 S 75th St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7538 S 75th St currently offering any rent specials?
7538 S 75th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7538 S 75th St pet-friendly?
No, 7538 S 75th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 7538 S 75th St offer parking?
No, 7538 S 75th St does not offer parking.
Does 7538 S 75th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7538 S 75th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7538 S 75th St have a pool?
No, 7538 S 75th St does not have a pool.
Does 7538 S 75th St have accessible units?
No, 7538 S 75th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7538 S 75th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7538 S 75th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7538 S 75th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7538 S 75th St does not have units with air conditioning.
