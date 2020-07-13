All apartments in Franklin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Mission Hills Apartments

7755 S Scepter Dr · (424) 342-5476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7755 S Scepter Dr, Franklin, WI 53132

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 785511 · Avail. Jul 18

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 773119 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 783917 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 775116 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 771514 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 773515 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mission Hills Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
Home is something that should never be compromised and here at our beautiful apartment community in Franklin, WI, we strive to ensure that you live a lifestyle that you deserve. Picture coming back every day surrounded by lush landscaping and being embraced by community and apartment amenities designed with your comfort in mind. Situated in the prestigious Franklin neighborhood, with easy access to I- 43 and I- 94, Mission Hills is just minutes away from popular scenic attractions like Whitnall Park as well as all the shopping, dining and entertainment that Milwaukee has to offer.Mission Hills offers both one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and apartment amenities like carpeting and/or vinyl plank flooring with spacious closets and select remodeled units.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: Up to 1 one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $225 amenity fee,$25 parking registration
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage lockers $10-15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mission Hills Apartments have any available units?
Mission Hills Apartments has 6 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mission Hills Apartments have?
Some of Mission Hills Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mission Hills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mission Hills Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mission Hills Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mission Hills Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mission Hills Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mission Hills Apartments offers parking.
Does Mission Hills Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mission Hills Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mission Hills Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mission Hills Apartments has a pool.
Does Mission Hills Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mission Hills Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mission Hills Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mission Hills Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Mission Hills Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mission Hills Apartments has units with air conditioning.
