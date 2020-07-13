Mission Hills Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry alarm system bbq/grill bike storage cc payments guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving

Home is something that should never be compromised and here at our beautiful apartment community in Franklin, WI, we strive to ensure that you live a lifestyle that you deserve. Picture coming back every day surrounded by lush landscaping and being embraced by community and apartment amenities designed with your comfort in mind. Situated in the prestigious Franklin neighborhood, with easy access to I- 43 and I- 94, Mission Hills is just minutes away from popular scenic attractions like Whitnall Park as well as all the shopping, dining and entertainment that Milwaukee has to offer.Mission Hills offers both one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and apartment amenities like carpeting and/or vinyl plank flooring with spacious closets and select remodeled units.