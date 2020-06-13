/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fitchburg, WI
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite, Fitchburg, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1356 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
Fitchburg Springs
3325 Leopold Way, Fitchburg, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1144 sqft
Fitchburg Springs is now renting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom private entranced apartments. Set in a wooded area away from traffic and noise yet close to everything, our community offers the best of both worlds.
Results within 1 mile of Fitchburg
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
19 Fairlane Court
19 Fairlane Court, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1056 sqft
Rent a home at Highland Manor, a family-friendly, well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. Right now, Highland Manor, has a model year 2019, 3 bed/2 bath, 1056 sq. ft. home available for $1,295.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
48 Waterford Circle
48 Waterford Circle, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
Your spacious apartment home has Granite Countertops Stainless steel kitchen appliances Breakfast bar Dishwasher & microwave Garbage disposal Washer & dryer 9 Ceilings Expansive windows Window coverings Cable & High-speed internet access
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Meadowood
1 Unit Available
1806 Rae Lane
1806 Rae Lane, Madison, WI
Home, 4 BR, 2 full bath, Central Air, Fenced Yard 4BR Single Family / Ranch Style / WheelChair Accessible Home Ranch Style Home for Rent Rae Ln (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Arbor Hills
1 Unit Available
3037 Churchill Drive
3037 Churchill Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Duplex, 3 Bedroom, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Arbor Hills
1 Unit Available
3122 Churchill Drive
3122 Churchill Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Duplex, 3 Bedroom, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Fitchburg
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
7 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1200 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4808 Camden Rd 1
4808 Camden Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 4808 Camden Rd - 3 Bed - Property Id: 271612 Available August 1st, 2020. Updated ranch-style 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex-apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5220 Camden Road
5220 Camden Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1625 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 level duplex with attached garage, 2 large multipurpose rooms in lower level, laundry hook-ups wood floors, new kitchen with new stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, All fresh and beautifully painted Nice Neighborhood Close to
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Frost Woods Rd
206 Frost Woods Road, Monona, WI
206 Frost Woods Rd Available 07/01/20 Sunny 4 Bedroom, 2 bath House in Monona - Don't miss your chance to live in this charming ranch with spacious yard and 1 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Creek
1 Unit Available
362 E. Lakeside St.
362 East Lakeside Street, Madison, WI
Lakefront House on Lake Monona! - Live on Lake Monona in this great 4 Bedroom house! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live on Lake Monona! This house couldn't be in a better location.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marquette
1 Unit Available
1237 Jenifer St
1237 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI
1237 Jenifer St Apt 1 Available 08/15/20 Four Bedroom First Floor Flat in Historic Neighborhood Available 8/15/20 - Large first-floor flat in the Isthmus' most popular neighborhood! Three bedrooms plus a den (or fourth bedroom), one bathroom which
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Westmorland
1 Unit Available
4111 Paunack Avenue
4111 Paunack Avenue, Madison, WI
Two-story colonial home in the desirable Westmorland neighborhood. Lovely hardwood floors throughout with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room with fireplace, den and screen porch. Forced air heat and central air.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Midvale Heights
1 Unit Available
4814 Odana Road
4814 Odana Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
2240 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom 2 bath house overlooking golf course. Living room bay window, built-in dining room cabinet, large eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplacde, huge unfinished basement with fireplace and tons of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
4900 Turner Ave
4900 Turner Avenue, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
906 sqft
Sign a lease for a July move-in, receive $300.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1309 McKenna Blvd
1309 Mckenna Boulevard, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Large TownHome, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Garage, Fireplace Large Townhome for Rent McKenna Blvd (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall) - Close to EPIC headquarters and other
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Westmorland
1 Unit Available
442 Caromar Drive
442 Caromar Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1008 sqft
3-bedroom ranch with hardwood floors, good-sized kitchen and 1 bath upstairs. Lower level has large carpeted rec room and large 3/4 bath with shower. Pet and/or child-friendly fenced yard, with thick evergreen screen for privacy.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
116 Inverness Circle
116 Inverness Circle, Oregon, WI
PHOTOS COMING SOON! Executive residence in a golf community with a clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts. Home features include a 3-car garage, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, 1 studio, a private back deck, and a home theater.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Marquette
1 Unit Available
836 Jenifer St
836 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI
Large 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on Jenifer St. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1118 Gammon Lane
1118 Gammon Lane, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1200 sqft
Gammon Lane - Townhomes Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Madison) - Open 17 acres of open space areas and trails (www.westhaventrails.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
13 Westover Court
13 Westover Court, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Duplex for Rent Westover Ct (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall) - Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses - Near major bus line - Quiet and low traffic neighborhood -
Results within 10 miles of Fitchburg
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
51 Units Available
The Laurel at Kilkenny
1101 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1351 sqft
The Laurel at Kilkenny is now under construction! Were currently accepting rental applications for a June 2020 or later move-in date. Hard hat tours start in March.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Middleton Hills
10 Units Available
Stagecoach Trails
6620 Century Avenue, Middleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1383 sqft
Stagecoach offers one, two, or three bedroom apartments. Beautiful floor plans, luxury amenities, and a friendly staff that continually strives to meet your every request.
