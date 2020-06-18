All apartments in Yakima
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7305 Heathers Way

7305 Heathers Way · No Longer Available
Location

7305 Heathers Way, Yakima, WA 98903

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New 3 bedroom plus office custom built rental home - Brand new 3 bedroom custom built home in a cul-de-sac. Custom Granite and tile throughout home, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, master suite with walk-in closet, heated tile floor in master bath, garden tub, covered patio, 3 car garage, heat pump, electric fireplace, open-concept kitchen, living, dining, large lawn with underground sprinlers. Plenty of storage throughout. Built as a rental investment. Managed by Associated Daybreak Property Management, call or email for more info.

(RLNE5851505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 Heathers Way have any available units?
7305 Heathers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yakima, WA.
What amenities does 7305 Heathers Way have?
Some of 7305 Heathers Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 Heathers Way currently offering any rent specials?
7305 Heathers Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 Heathers Way pet-friendly?
No, 7305 Heathers Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yakima.
Does 7305 Heathers Way offer parking?
Yes, 7305 Heathers Way does offer parking.
Does 7305 Heathers Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 Heathers Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 Heathers Way have a pool?
No, 7305 Heathers Way does not have a pool.
Does 7305 Heathers Way have accessible units?
No, 7305 Heathers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 Heathers Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7305 Heathers Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7305 Heathers Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7305 Heathers Way does not have units with air conditioning.
