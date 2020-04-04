All apartments in Yakima
6205 Crestfields
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

6205 Crestfields

6205 Crestfields Road · (509) 452-3848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6205 Crestfields Road, Yakima, WA 98903

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6205 Crestfields · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
walk in closets
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
hot tub
West Valley 3br 2ba home - West Valley 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Open-concept living room/kitchen with bar counter, dining room, master suite with garden tub and stand up shower, walk-in closet. Laminate floors throughout, high ceilings, skylights, all appliances, wall to wall windows with window coverings. Fenced in yard with hot tub and more. Carport for 2, extra parking in driveway as well. Managed by Associated Daybreak Property management, call or email for more info.

(RLNE5669188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 Crestfields have any available units?
6205 Crestfields has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6205 Crestfields have?
Some of 6205 Crestfields's amenities include carport, walk in closets, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 Crestfields currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Crestfields isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Crestfields pet-friendly?
No, 6205 Crestfields is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yakima.
Does 6205 Crestfields offer parking?
Yes, 6205 Crestfields does offer parking.
Does 6205 Crestfields have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6205 Crestfields does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Crestfields have a pool?
No, 6205 Crestfields does not have a pool.
Does 6205 Crestfields have accessible units?
No, 6205 Crestfields does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 Crestfields have units with dishwashers?
No, 6205 Crestfields does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6205 Crestfields have units with air conditioning?
No, 6205 Crestfields does not have units with air conditioning.
