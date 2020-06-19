All apartments in Yakima
Home
/
Yakima, WA
/
415 S 8th Ave
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

415 S 8th Ave

415 South 8th Avenue · (509) 317-6742
Location

415 South 8th Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 415 S 8th Ave · Avail. now

$1,400

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
accessible
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
Jevons Property Management presents this large single-family home near Davis High School - Beautiful Five Bedrooms, Two Bathroom near Davis High School

Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven
- Gas heating system
- Attic
- Washer + Dryer hookups
- Basement
- Patio
- Porch

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Panaderia El Solecito, El Porton De Pepe, El Mirador Express, Blue Hills Taqueria and many more.

Requirements for Application
- You must view the inside of the property before submitting an application.
- Applications are required for each adult. The non-refundable application fee is $49.
- Applications must be submitted online through our website at jevonsproperties.com
- A valid government-issued ID is required for each adult with their application.
- Proof of Income is required. All verifiable sources of income do count, such as social security retirement or disability, all support agency vouchers, Section 8, etc. Self-Employed individuals must submit 2 years of tax returns or 3 months of the most recent bank statements.
- Proof of good rental history or homeownership.
- If pets are allowed, a photo of the pet with the applicant in the image is required.

Criteria for Approval
- No aggressive breeds of dogs are permitted.
- Maximum of 1 pet per bedroom if pets are allowed.
- Total income of all applicants must be at least 3 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Criminal History. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation. Each property owner will make their own decision based on the results of the online criminal history check.
- Rental History or homeownership must be verifiable. No previous evictions, notices to comply, broken leases, money owed to former landlords, and no more than 3 late payments within a most recent 12 months.
- Average household Credit Score of 650 or higher will require only a security deposit.
- Average household Credit Score of 550 to 649 will require the security deposit and last month's rent.
- Average household Credit Score of below 550 is denied.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 4 times the monthly rent.
- You must take possession of the property within 2 weeks of your application being approved. We cannot hold a property for longer than 2 weeks.
- Smoking is never permitted in any of our properties, inside or out.

Move-In Costs Include
- Non-refundable application fee of $49 per adult and co-signer
- Fully refundable security deposit equal to 90% of one month's rent.
- Last month's rent if the credit score is between 550 and 649.
- Fully refundable pet deposit of $500 for the first pet, and $200 per additional pet, where pets are allowed.
- A non-refundable move-in administration fee equal to 10% of one month's rent.

Fair Housing Pledge
- As a company, we do business in accordance with all Federal Fair Housing Laws and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

We look forward to connecting with you!

(RLNE5845363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

