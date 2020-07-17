All apartments in Yakima
Find more places like 222 S. 64th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yakima, WA
/
222 S. 64th Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

222 S. 64th Ave

222 S 64th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yakima
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

222 S 64th Ave, Yakima, WA 98908

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
64th Ave 2br duplex with w/d hookup and attached GARAGE! - 64th Ave 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex with and attached garage. Newer carpet throughout, gas central air, large living room, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-up, newly tiled shower. Both bedrooms are good size with large closets. Many updates throughout. Kitchen is large enough for a kitchen table. Slider out to private fenced back yard. Tenant is responsible for lawn care. Managed by Associated Daybreak Property Management, call for more info. Beware Craigslist scams, we do not advertise on Craigslist.

(RLNE3224393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 S. 64th Ave have any available units?
222 S. 64th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yakima, WA.
What amenities does 222 S. 64th Ave have?
Some of 222 S. 64th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 S. 64th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
222 S. 64th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 S. 64th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 222 S. 64th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yakima.
Does 222 S. 64th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 222 S. 64th Ave offers parking.
Does 222 S. 64th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 S. 64th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 S. 64th Ave have a pool?
No, 222 S. 64th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 222 S. 64th Ave have accessible units?
No, 222 S. 64th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 222 S. 64th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 S. 64th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 S. 64th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 222 S. 64th Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Yakima Apartments with Parking
King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ellensburg, WA
Union Gap, WA