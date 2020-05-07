All apartments in Yakima
202 North 21st Avenue
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:58 AM

202 North 21st Avenue

202 North 21st Avenue · (509) 853-1060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Yakima
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Location

202 North 21st Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 202 North 21st Avenue · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2409 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4bd/1.5ba Home with Attached Garage ! - 202 N 21st ave, Yakima WA
Rent $1195, Deposit $1075, Expected availability: May1st-7th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready)

This house has a lot of character and charm, many possibilities to be improved and lots of square footage to play with. House is a 4 bedroom 1.5 bath with a full bath upstairs and half downstairs, room to add a shower. Work shop downstairs with a large 1 car attached garage. Kitchen is spacious with an over sized double door refrigerator. Back room upstairs has a cabin feel completely surrounded by glowing cedar wood and built in closets, plumbed for a fireplace. Most bedrooms are quite large. Back porch cover provides a great atmosphere for a BBQ or family gathering, the yard is not fenced but can be. Laundry room in the basement. Heat is an updated gas furnace, equipped with an alarm system.

Pets Ok with additional deposit and pet rent.

UNITS MAY BE OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS
SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Drive by, then call 509-853-1060 for appointment
Por favor proporcione su propio interprete!!

*PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO OCCUPANCY*

Visit our website for an application and full property listing
This property professionally managed by Wilson Real Estate Management

(RLNE4045590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 North 21st Avenue have any available units?
202 North 21st Avenue has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 North 21st Avenue have?
Some of 202 North 21st Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 North 21st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
202 North 21st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 North 21st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 North 21st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 202 North 21st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 202 North 21st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 202 North 21st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 North 21st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 North 21st Avenue have a pool?
No, 202 North 21st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 202 North 21st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 202 North 21st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 202 North 21st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 North 21st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 North 21st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 North 21st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
