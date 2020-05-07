202 North 21st Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

4bd/1.5ba Home with Attached Garage ! - 202 N 21st ave, Yakima WA

Rent $1195, Deposit $1075, Expected availability: May1st-7th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready)



This house has a lot of character and charm, many possibilities to be improved and lots of square footage to play with. House is a 4 bedroom 1.5 bath with a full bath upstairs and half downstairs, room to add a shower. Work shop downstairs with a large 1 car attached garage. Kitchen is spacious with an over sized double door refrigerator. Back room upstairs has a cabin feel completely surrounded by glowing cedar wood and built in closets, plumbed for a fireplace. Most bedrooms are quite large. Back porch cover provides a great atmosphere for a BBQ or family gathering, the yard is not fenced but can be. Laundry room in the basement. Heat is an updated gas furnace, equipped with an alarm system.



Pets Ok with additional deposit and pet rent.



UNITS MAY BE OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



Drive by, then call 509-853-1060 for appointment

Por favor proporcione su propio interprete!!



*PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO OCCUPANCY*



Visit our website for an application and full property listing

This property professionally managed by Wilson Real Estate Management



