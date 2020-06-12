/
2 bedroom apartments
53 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wollochet, WA
322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1
322 39th Avenue Ct NW, Wollochet, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1183 sqft
2 Bedroom / 1 1/2 Bath Duplex located at 322 39th Ave Ct NW off of Fosdick Drive. Within 5 minutes to Uptown Shopping and Restaurants . Light and bright two story townhouse with filtered views of the water. One car garage.
Westside
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
Convenient Shore Acres location near Gig Harbor and Tacoma Narrows Airport. Comfortable units with fully equipped kitchens, brick-faced fireplaces, and carpeting. Outdoor basketball court for residents.
Results within 5 miles of Wollochet
University Place
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
935 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
West End
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
902 sqft
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
West End
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
West End
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
West End
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
985 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
University Place
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.
West End
1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202
1505 North Visscher Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
848 sqft
2BD/1Bath North End Condo - This north-end condo located in a HOA community offers so many amenities! Onsite is a swimming pool, hot tub, gym, tennis court, basketball court, cabana (that can be reserved for private events) and Highlands Golf Course
West End
7710 19th Street Ct. W
7710 19th Street Court West, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Tacoma Duplex - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is approx. 900 sq ft and has been recently remodeled featuring upgraded finishes.
Rosedale-Hunt
6624 46th Ave NW
6624 46th Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex in Gig Harbor - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is approx. 900 sq. ft. and offers a galley style kitchen with oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. The dining room opens to a patio and large fully fenced back yard.
Fox Island
400 7th Ave
400 7th Ave, Fox Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
Pending Application - Gorgeous salt-water WATERFRONT Home located on 1.28-acre lot in a highly desirable area of Fox Island.
View Basin
3889 Harbor View Dr. Unit #102
3889 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,997
1157 sqft
3889 Harbor View Dr. Unit #102 Available 07/13/20 Amazing Gig Harbor Condo - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,997.00 Available: 07/17/2020 Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $2,997.
Fox Island
575 6th Avenue #3
575 6th Ave, Fox Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
650 sqft
Fox Island Living! - Two bedroom, one bath apartment on Fox Island. Upstairs unit, located in Building One with on-site laundry. Cute and cozy and perhaps just what you've been looking for. Short commute to Wollochet area.
West End
625 N Jackson Ave Apt A25
625 North Jackson Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
943 sqft
2 Bdrm 1.75 bath unit on main floor in Narrows East - gated community near Narrows Bridge & Trails & so much more! Wood flooring in kitchen and dining rooms.
North End
3609 N Cheyenne St.
3609 North Cheyenne Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
752 sqft
Darling Bungalow - Avail. Now 3609 N. Cheyenne St., Tacoma Darling bungalow featuring 2br/1ba in the heart of North Tacoma. This well-maintained home has been fully updated.
North End
2621 N. Union Avenue
2621 North Union Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1644 sqft
Tacoma Charmer in Popular Proctor Neighborhood - Live in Tacoma's sought after Proctor neighborhood. This cute two bedroom, one bath beauty has manyperiod details and updates.
Ruston
5204 N Bennett St Unit 506
5204 North Bennett Street, Ruston, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
2000 sqft
5204 N Bennett St - Lightner Unit 506 Available 11/01/19 Stunning Fifth Floor Condo Overlooking Commencement Bay! - Stunning Fifth Floor Condo Overlooking Commencement Bay! This luxurious 5th floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo features a den, just
South Tacoma
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1099 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
South Tacoma
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
New Tacoma
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
New Tacoma
13 Units Available
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
650 sqft
Hi-rise living in Tacoma with gorgeous views of Commencement Bay. Recently renovated apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with yoga facilities, resident theater, and huge lounge with Wi-Fi access.
North Lakewood
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
935 sqft
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Northeast Lakewood
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
967 sqft
You Deserve the Royal Treatment When is the last time you felt at home? Here at Crown Pointe we make it our priority to give you a wonderful community to enjoy and a home to make memories in.
