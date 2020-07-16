/
1 bedroom apartments
373 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in White Center, WA
1 Unit Available
Avenues
10765 14th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
691 sqft
Please call or text at 206-552-3118 for more information.
1 Unit Available
10607 2nd Place Southwest - E
10607 2nd Pl SW, White Center, WA
1 Bedroom
$650
2380 sqft
Looking for roommate. One room available in a like-new 2016 home. Common amenities include shared kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove range, dish washer, slab countertop), shared living room with TV and shared washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of White Center
17 Units Available
Riverton-Boulevard Park
Park South
10102 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
700 sqft
Bright units with wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near public transit and minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Many amenities include pool, racquetball court and resident BBQ area.
17 Units Available
Delridge
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
720 sqft
Between Delridge and Roxhill, near several schools. Lincoln Park and coastline minutes away. Units feature W/D, fireplaces and carpeting. Cable ready. Covered parking, public transportation, internet cafe. Pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
Salmon Creek
11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 07-04
11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
481 sqft
Utilities (water/sewer/garbage)- $60 Application Fee: $40 per adult Pet Deposit (Refundable)- $300 Pet Fee (Non-Refundable)- $100 Pet Rent- $35 (maximum of 2) Attached Garage access Renter's Insurance required Please call or text 971-708-3886 for
Results within 5 miles of White Center
35 Units Available
North Beacon Hill
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,628
687 sqft
Our Leasing Office is open! We are operating and offering tours by appointment only. We ask that tours be limited to only 2 people and do require everyone to wear masks.
13 Units Available
Fairmount Park
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
748 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
6 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
657 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
4 Units Available
Tukwila Hill
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
666 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
13 Units Available
Columbia City
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
5 Units Available
Delridge
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
730 sqft
Close to wooded areas and parks. Each apartment features a surveillance system and controlled access. Large private patios or balconies. Near South Seattle Community College and the grocery stores.
6 Units Available
Columbia City
Greenhouse
3701 S Hudson St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
604 sqft
Convenient location within walking distance of popular bars, coffee shops and the Columbia Branch Library. Ample storage is available in the apartments' walk-in closets. Work out in the 24-hour gym.
13 Units Available
Delridge
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
739 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
14 Units Available
Genesee
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
708 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
26 Units Available
Brighton
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,533
726 sqft
Feel pampered with classy amenities like the sky lounge, sundeck and resident garden. Pet parks on the rooftop and near the property. Sun out at Othello Park nearby. Apartments with sweeping windows and full-size washers.
19 Units Available
Fairmount Park
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
603 sqft
Close to the West Seattle Stadium, Seattle City Park, West Seattle Family YMCA, Trader Joe's, and Jefferson Square Mall. A Built Green building.Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location with a Penthouse Lounge, new firepit area, energy-efficient appliances, and private underground parking.
18 Units Available
Genesee
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
733 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
7 Units Available
Brighton
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,628
605 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
5 Units Available
Genesee
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
682 sqft
Luxury one- and two-bed apartments just one block from West Seattle Junction business district. Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market and nightlife. Modern kitchens, gated secure car park, bike racks, fitness center, dog wash station.
29 Units Available
Columbia City
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,881
729 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
7 Units Available
Genesee
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,694
650 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
12 Units Available
Columbia City
Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
766 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Angeline in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Genesee
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
659 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers and dryers, oversized closets, expansive windows for maximum natural lighting, and energy-efficient appliances.
45 Units Available
North Admiral
Luna
2745 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
636 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! New one bedroom apartments in West Seattle's Admiral District.
