Apartment List
/
WA
/
wauna
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Wauna, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wauna apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex)
10219 Creviston Drive Northwest, Wauna, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
977 sqft
Freshly remodeled, Upper Unit 2 Bedroom, bath Apartment - This upper unit is approx. 977 sq. ft and offers 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. This unit has been freshly updated. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
10412 133rd Street NW
10412 133rd Street Northwest, Wauna, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
10412 133rd Street NW Available 04/16/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Creviston Ridge - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler is located on a large lot in Creviston Ridge is approximately 1400 sq ft.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9614 127th St Ct NW
9614 127th Street Court Northwest, Wauna, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2239 sqft
Sprawling 3 Bedroom Estate Rambler with View of the Sound - 3 bedroom 1.
Results within 5 miles of Wauna

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale-Hunt
7416 Beaver Creek Lane
7416 Beaver Creek Lane, Gig Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2300 sqft
7416 Beaver Creek Lane Available 08/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home within easy walking distance to the Harbor - This approximately 2300 square foot home offers 3 bedrooms, plus a den and 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
10103 124th Ave NW
10103 124th Avenue Kp North, Pierce County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2472 sqft
Lovely water view home approximately 25 minutes south of Downtown Gig Harbor. Approximate 2,472 square feet with Four Bedrooms and Two and 3/4 Bathrooms on half an acre.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8415 88th Street Ct. NW
8415 88th Street Court Northwest, Rosedale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1211 sqft
Custom Dome Home close to Lay Inlet in Gig Harbor - This beautiful dome home is approx. 2,250 sq. ft and offers 3 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. The kitchen has solid surface counters, subway tile, stainless appliances and an open floor plan.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Artondale
6724 76th St. Ct NW
6724 76th Street Court Northwest, Artondale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1812 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom In Woodmere Community - This tri-level 3 bedroom 2 ½ bath with rec room is a must see! The 1,812 sq ft home has so many features, sky lights, cathedral ceilings, wood stove in the living room and the kitchen has been recently

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Gig Harbor North
11477 Kinglet Lane
11477 Kinglet Lane, Gig Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2065 sqft
Home located in "The Ridge" in Gig Harbor close to Target, Costco & St. Anthony's. Downstairs has living room, dining room, half bath and an upgraded kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops. Office space located off the living room.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3419 115th Avenue NW
3419 115th Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Horsehead Bay Waterfront Home - This wonderful home offers waterfront living and approx. 50 of bulkhead and a dock. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and is approx. 1658 sq. ft.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Peacock Hill
3506 109th St Ct NW
3506 109th Street Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill - Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill 3 bedroom 2.25 bath 1,500 sq ft home is on a corner lot and located in a great neighborhood at the top of Peacock Hill.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest
3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest, Artondale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
3600 sqft
Waterfront Home for Rent with Amazing Views. 175 ft of waterfront with concrete bulkhead on 1.5 acres with access down to the Beach. 4 Bedrooms / 3 Bath 2 Story home with a loft above the living room which can be used as an office/den.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Peacock Hill
4002 102nd St. Ct. NW
4002 102nd Street Court, Gig Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1674 sqft
4002 102nd St. Ct. NW Available 08/12/20 Gorgeous and Updated 3 Bedroom Home with Large Yard in Gig Harbor! - Rare find! Don't miss your chance to live in this updated 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Wauna
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
8 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,328
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
5 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
15 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
3 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 11:17am
11 Units Available
West End
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
5 Units Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
686 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
941 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated March 17 at 06:36pm
Contact for Availability
Westside
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Convenient Shore Acres location near Gig Harbor and Tacoma Narrows Airport. Comfortable units with fully equipped kitchens, brick-faced fireplaces, and carpeting. Outdoor basketball court for residents.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
451 Perry Avenue North
451 Perry Avenue North, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
If you want views to die for, proximity to everything Port Orchard has to offer, come see this home! This home features 3 bedroom, 1.75 baths with new carpet, updated kitchen with separate bar area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3229 Hinkley Rd. SE
3229 Hinkley Road Southeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1380 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom farm house nestled on large property - This old world farm home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approx. 1,380 sq. ft. The kitchen includes stainless refrigerator, oven and microwave.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
713 Courage Ct SE
713 Courage Court Southeast, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1500 sqft
Two-Story Home in Courage Heights - Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home close to shopping, entertainment, and ferry system. Open floor concept on the main level including the dining area and kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Artondale
3409 75th Ave NW
3409 75th Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1540 sqft
3 Bedroom in Gig Harbor on 1/2 Acre Lot! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS* Don't miss out on this Artondale rambler on a large 1/2 acre lot. This home boasts 1,540 sqft and features 3 bedrooms and 2.25 bathrooms.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3924 Redemption Ave SE
3924 Redemption Avenue Southeast, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1425 sqft
three bedroom duplex - three bedroom duplex No Pets Allowed (RLNE3192286)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wauna, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wauna apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Wauna 2 BedroomsWauna 3 BedroomsWauna Apartments with Balcony
Wauna Apartments with GarageWauna Apartments with ParkingWauna Dog Friendly Apartments
Wauna Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WA
Redmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College