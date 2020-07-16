188 Apartments for rent in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA with garages
The environmentalist and nature-conscious residents of the evergreen-thick Novelty Hill probably don't know that the region was actually a logging center for decades. Lumberjacks notoriously frequented the area's local bordello, which was later lost among the sea of current developments.
The population of the unincorporated areas known as Union Hill and Novelty Hill has exploded since 2000. East Novelty Hill saw growth around 70%, mostly because of big master-planned developments; locals even joke that the orange traffic cone should be the official symbol. Big tracts of houses, condominiums, and apartment complexes are in growing pockets that are still surrounded by horse ranches, farms, and big stands of timber. Places like Redmond Ridge are becoming distinct neighborhoods and are good places to search for 3 bedroom apartments to rent. The legendary outdoor recreational opportunities of the foothills of the Cascade mountains are at your doorstep. Bigfoot sightings help keep the cats nervous and staying inside. See more
Union Hill-Novelty Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.