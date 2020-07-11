Apartment List
113 Apartments for rent in Tukwila, WA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tukwila apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
$
6 Units Available
Thorndyke
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Results within 1 mile of Tukwila
$
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,441
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Results within 5 miles of Tukwila
$
19 Units Available
Cascade
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
$
16 Units Available
Genesee
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
968 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
$
7 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
$
14 Units Available
Atlantic
Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,581
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
985 sqft
Nestled on the border of the Atlantic and Squire Park neighborhoods stands Seattle's new standard of apartment living. It is away from the hustle and bustle, yet close to culture, action and excitement.
$
18 Units Available
Earlington Hill
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
$
16 Units Available
Delridge
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
$
19 Units Available
Genesee
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,515
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
$
10 Units Available
Fairmount Park
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
973 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Renton
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,737
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1002 sqft
Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community.
$
11 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
$
35 Units Available
North Beacon Hill
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,630
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1020 sqft
Our Leasing Office is open! We are operating and offering both guided and self-guided tours by appointment only. In order to keep our community healthy and safe, tours will be limited to 2 people and masks must be worn throughout the tour.
$
20 Units Available
Riverton-Boulevard Park
Park South
10102 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
937 sqft
Bright units with wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near public transit and minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Many amenities include pool, racquetball court and resident BBQ area.
$
18 Units Available
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
834 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Renton, WA.
$
9 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,515
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1205 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
41 Units Available
Yesler Terrace
Batik Apartments
123 Broadway, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,860
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1050 sqft
Located near the downtown area, Pioneer Square and Capitol Hill. This high-rise community boasts luxury amenities. Each apartment offers modern amenities, including modern kitchens, spacious floor plans and lots of storage.
$
389 Units Available
Atlantic
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,790
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1052 sqft
Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information.
$
20 Units Available
Fairmount Park
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,331
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,644
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1013 sqft
Near West Seattle Stadium and many area amenities. Onsite dog park, gym, garage, and grill area. Full concierge service available. Modern interiors with a spacious layout and updated appliances.
$
8 Units Available
Delridge
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
861 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.
$
6 Units Available
Fairmount Park
Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairmount Park area, North Delridge. Close to West Seattle Bridge, Trader Joe's, Westside School, Roxhill Elementary, and Denny International Middle School. Right next to West Seattle Stadium, West Seattle Golf Course, and Seattle City Park. Pet-friendly apartments with private community garden.
$
8 Units Available
Delridge
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
929 sqft
Welcome to Upton Flats – new and exciting West Seattle Apartments.
$
1 Unit Available
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,893
1189 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with breakfast bars and ceiling fans. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, business center, and playground. Assigned covered parking. Relax at nearby Hogan Park. Minutes from Highway 167.
$
6 Units Available
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,434
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
850 sqft
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes offer a panoramic view of the Olympic Mountains. Units feature dishwashers, fireplaces, microwaves, and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and features a playground and pool.
City Guide for Tukwila, WA

"Well I saw Godzilla, eat up Tukwila, then he went down he ate Renton for dessert. He couldn't stand the aroma, of the north side of Tacoma, so he gobbled up Puyallup with a burp. Now some folks saw him hurryin' down the south side of Burien, they all yelled out "oh, no!" He wandered into SeaTac and ordered a Big Mac..." (- Dave Phillips, "Godzilla Ate Tukwila")

The first inhabitants of Tukwila were Duwamish Indians who chose the name because it refers to the great number of hazelnut trees they found growing wild along the riverbanks. Settlers came and turned it into a farming community, and from there it grew into the Seattle suburb it is today. Tukwila's location at the junction of I-5 and I-405, along with it's proximity to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, make it very conveniently located, even if you're not Godzilla. Snow-capped volcanoes, emerald-green forests, and sandy shores await exploration. 

Having trouble with Craigslist Tukwila? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Tukwila, WA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tukwila apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Tukwila apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

