113 Apartments for rent in Tukwila, WA with move-in specials
"Well I saw Godzilla, eat up Tukwila, then he went down he ate Renton for dessert. He couldn't stand the aroma, of the north side of Tacoma, so he gobbled up Puyallup with a burp. Now some folks saw him hurryin' down the south side of Burien, they all yelled out "oh, no!" He wandered into SeaTac and ordered a Big Mac..." (- Dave Phillips, "Godzilla Ate Tukwila")
The first inhabitants of Tukwila were Duwamish Indians who chose the name because it refers to the great number of hazelnut trees they found growing wild along the riverbanks. Settlers came and turned it into a farming community, and from there it grew into the Seattle suburb it is today. Tukwila's location at the junction of I-5 and I-405, along with it's proximity to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, make it very conveniently located, even if you're not Godzilla. Snow-capped volcanoes, emerald-green forests, and sandy shores await exploration.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tukwila apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Tukwila apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.