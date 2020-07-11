113 Apartments for rent in Tukwila, WA with move-in specials

City Guide for Tukwila, WA

"Well I saw Godzilla, eat up Tukwila, then he went down he ate Renton for dessert. He couldn't stand the aroma, of the north side of Tacoma, so he gobbled up Puyallup with a burp. Now some folks saw him hurryin' down the south side of Burien, they all yelled out "oh, no!" He wandered into SeaTac and ordered a Big Mac..." (- Dave Phillips, "Godzilla Ate Tukwila")