Tracyton, WA
621 Roswell Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

621 Roswell Drive

621 Northeast Roswell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

621 Northeast Roswell Drive, Tracyton, WA 98310

Centrally located 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in established East Bremerton neighborhood. Easy access to Bremerton & Silverdale highways. Gas forced air for heat and a large fenced yard. House includes a converted roomy bonus/rec room, no garage. Tenant pays all utilities. No Smoking, No Pets. Available now. (IP & KM)

To qualify each individual applicant over the age of 18, unless you are married, must generate a monthly income of 3x the monthly rental amount, have good credit, and good rental history.

Reid Property Management does not accept Comprehensive reusable credit reports.

(RLNE3988202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Roswell Drive have any available units?
621 Roswell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracyton, WA.
Is 621 Roswell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Roswell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Roswell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 621 Roswell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tracyton.
Does 621 Roswell Drive offer parking?
No, 621 Roswell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 621 Roswell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Roswell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Roswell Drive have a pool?
No, 621 Roswell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 Roswell Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 Roswell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Roswell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Roswell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Roswell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Roswell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

