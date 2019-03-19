All apartments in Tracyton
5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest

5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest, Tracyton, WA 98311

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom duplex sits at the end of a quiet street. The home offers 2 separate living areas that connect via stairs on one side and the updated kitchen and laundry area on the other. Updated features include new counters and cabinets in the kitchen, new laminate flooring downstairs, and new carpet on the upper level. All bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs. The home has a fully fenced yard and is next to a quiet wooded area. The exterior of the home has new paint and gutters. No pets. This home is on a septic and there is an additional $25 charge per month in lieu a sewer bill.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest have any available units?
5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracyton, WA.
Is 5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tracyton.
Does 5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest offer parking?
No, 5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest have a pool?
No, 5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest have accessible units?
No, 5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 5718 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
