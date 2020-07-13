/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
33 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Town and Country, WA
Town and Country
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,171
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Nevada - Lidgerwood
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$750
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy extensive community benefits including 24-hour maintenance, package receiving facility, parking, on-site pool, and playground. Apartments are fitted with walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Only a short ride to the Spokane Corridor freeway.
Nevada - Lidgerwood
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Peaceful Valley
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
North Indian Trail
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
Cliff Cannon
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Chief Garry Park
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Indian Trail
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Logan
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
Studio
$850
227 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
363 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
573 sqft
The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane. This is reflected throughout the building's construction and dedication to serving our residents' busy lifestyle.
Blue Point Ph I & II
15011 N Wandermere Rd, Spokane County, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Blue Point! This community is located on N. Wandermere Rd. in the 99208 area of Spokane. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
West Hills
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Nevada - Lidgerwood
103 E Garland Ave
103 East Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bed House in Garland District! - Don't miss out on this adorable 2 bed, 1 bath house in the Garland District! This home features hardwood flooring, in-unit A/C, washer/dryer, dish washer, and a 1 car garage! It is situated on a corner lot with a
Mead
3824 E. 1st Ave.
3824 East 1st Street, Mead, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
3824 E. 1st Ave. - This adorable and tastefully updated 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home has 1000sqft. of living space and is situated in the Mead area.
1509 Metler Lane
1509 East Metler Lane, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
These new construction homes offer an open floor plan for social gatherings, along with the latest features and amenities in every room.
Chief Garry Park
1209 N. Cook St.
1209 North Cook Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
1209 N. Cook St. Available 05/15/20 1209 N. Cook St. - Main level triplex offering fresh and clean 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with a wood burning fireplace. Shared fenced yard, stack washer/dryer hookups, dishwasher, range, refrigerator.
1515 Metler Lane
1515 East Metler Lane, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
These new construction homes offer an open floor plan for social gatherings, along with the latest features and amenities in every room.
Bemiss
2903 N. Smith St.
2903 North Smith Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1330 sqft
2903 N. Smith St. Available 08/21/20 NORTH EAST VINTAGE BUNGALOW - 3 BED, 1 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND SHOP!! DOG FRIENDLY!! - Owner of the property is a Licensed Real Estate Broker in Washington State.
Five Mile Prairie
2804 West Rogers Court
2804 West Rogers Court, Spokane County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2950 sqft
Great Five Mile area home near Prairie View Elementary school and new Mead Middle school. Large yard with garden area, deck and sprinkler system. Application: https://www.hemlane.
Northwest Spokane
5524 N Bemis St.
5524 North Bemis Street, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,645
5524 N Bemis St. Available 07/23/20 5 BED, 2 BATH HOME w/ 2 CAR GARAGE - NORTHWEST SPOKANE - SMALL DOG FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northwest Spokane.
Emerson Garfield
1715 W. York Ave.
1715 West York Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
872 sqft
1715 W. York Ave. Available 08/21/20 2 BED, 1 BATH W/ GAS HEAT AND CENTRAL AIR!! DOG FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is please to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in a great location. Close to shopping, schools and dining.
Southgate
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$980
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
Thorpe Westwood
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$929
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1190 sqft
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
Moran Prairie
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
Moran Prairie
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1135 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
