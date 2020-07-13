75 Apartments for rent in Steilacoom, WA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Central Lakes
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,261
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently Located Affordable rent and a great location is what you will find at Arbor Pointe, which is located in a quiet residential neighborhood near Pierce College.
Results within 5 miles of Steilacoom
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
North Lakewood
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
60 Units Available
West End
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
University Place
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
DePont Station
Clock Tower Village
1090 Ross Ave, DuPont, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1392 sqft
Great location steps from Dupont Station and Clocktower Park. Residents live in units with dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has 24-hour gym, clubhouse and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Lakeview
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,238
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
$
7 Units Available
University Place
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
North Lakewood
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
8616 Meadow Road SW
8616 Meadow Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
Freshly Painted 2BR/1BA Lakewood Duplex Apartment - Available now. Freshly painted 2BR/1BA duplex apartment. New carpet throughout. The bright kitchen and dining room allow for plenty of natural light.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Yehle Park Village
1975 Garry Oaks Avenue
1975 Garry Oaks Avenue, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1477 sqft
Welcome to this fantastic 1,477 sqft home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in the highly desirable Dupont area! Quick commutes north or south on I-5! Home is located across the street from the community park and trails.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Lakes
13063 Pacific Hwy SW #C
13063 Pacific Highway Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
972 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome Lakewood - 3 Bedroom 1 bath townhome condo in Lakewood. Your downstairs offers open concept living with brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Kitchen is fully applianced with new to newer appliances and ample cabinetry.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palisade Village
1621 Kincaid Street
1621 Kincaid Street, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1280 sqft
1621 Kincaid Street Available 08/01/20 1621 Kincaid street - Great lower level condo with front patio. Features living room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar and all major appliances. Master has attached bath and walk-in closet.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Yehle Park Village
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C
2135 Bob's Hollow Lane, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1078 sqft
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C Available 08/01/20 2135 Bob's Hollow Lane Unit C - Nice and open 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Home features hardwood floors, living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings and dining area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
8611 63rd Ave SW
8611 63rd Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1330 sqft
Spacious (1339 sq. ft.) 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on private, quiet drive. Fenced yard with back patio---great for barbecues! Laundry room includes washer & dryer; attached garage with opener; landscaping service included.

1 of 16

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
6038 S Ferdinand St
6038 South Ferdinand Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1465 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bed 1.5 bath with wrap around deck. - Application Pending: Over 1300 square feet of living space on large lot. Main level home with 3 bed rooms and 1.5 bath large kitchen with gas stove, open living room / dinning room with gas fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
University Place
7814-65th St Ct W
7814 65th Street Court West, University Place, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in University Place - Welcome home to this Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Desired neighborhood across from Charles Wright Academy in University Place. This home is currently being worked on. New carpets.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
9641 Meadow Rd SW - Unit A
9641 Meadow Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
784 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom! - Welcome to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage style home.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Historic Village
815 Haskell Ct
815 Haskell Court, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1600 sqft
815 Haskell Ct Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Rambler in DuPont! - Old DuPont welcomes you to this spacious and unique 3 bedroom rambler! On a Cul-de-sac, this home features dual master bedrooms and a generously sized secondary bedroom! The larger
Results within 10 miles of Steilacoom
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
8 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,328
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
19 Units Available
West End
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1150 sqft
The Community that Cares Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Northeast Lakewood
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
Studio
$995
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
South Tacoma
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,168
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Steilacoom, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Steilacoom apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

