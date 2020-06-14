/
furnished apartments
42 Furnished Apartments for rent in SeaTac, WA
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,492
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Results within 1 mile of SeaTac
Pacific Ridge
21614 29th Avenue South Unit 3
21614 29th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
860 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of SeaTac
Columbia City
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,872
686 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,128
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
Columbia City
Taghus
4724 31st Avenue South-3, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,261
281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
453 sqft
Welcome to Taghus, a brand new boutique building located in Columbia City with unique studio and one bedroom floor plans built with style and efficiency.
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
898 sqft
The clubhouse, indoor pool, gym are small parts of what makes this community appealing. Furnished apartments are available, and units feature vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. A short drive to Hicklin Lake and Salmon Creek Park.
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,326
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
806 sqft
Apartments with Excellent Service Driftwood Apartments has set our standards high to offer you the ultimate apartment living experience and an uncompromising level of service.
Delridge
7542 21st Avenue Southwest
7542 21st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
1600 sqft
Enjoy rebates from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Dunlap
9201 Spear Place South
9201 Spear Place South, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2030 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant and spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Dunlap neighborhood in Seattle, just minutes of commute
Mid-Beacon Hill
5532 15th Avenue South
5532 15th Ave S, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1834 sqft
Professionally managed by Onpoint Property Management. This unique 3 bedroom 2.25 bathroom home is located in sought after South Seattle on 15th Ave S, 2 minutes from I-5.
Results within 10 miles of SeaTac
Belltown
Moda
2312 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,198
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
581 sqft
Luxurious units offer laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Resident enjoy community with gym, coffee bar and dog park. Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-5 and SR 99.
Belltown
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Belltown, close to Bell Street Park, Cinerama, Seattle Glassblowing Studio, the Art Institute of Seattle, the Center School, Bell Harbor Marina, the Seattle Aquarium, and Westlake Center Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with a garage, bike storage, 24-hour fitness, and 2 outdoor patios.
Pioneer Square
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1135 sqft
Saxton Apartments brings a modern living to Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Our collection of apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, gorgeous finishes and abundant storage space.
Belltown
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,334
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,647
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,378
1505 sqft
Modern apartments feature open-plan kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. Top floor 24-hour fitness studio and Sky Lounge. Prime downtown location, and walking distance from the Waterfront and Pike Place Market.
Genesee
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,634
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1027 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with a rooftop deck with Puget Sound views, pet washing station, 24-hour fitness studio.
Newport Crossing
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Downtown Mercer Island
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,465
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
Genesee
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Genesee
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,225
249 sqft
Welcome to Vega, a residential community featuring unique studio apartments in Seattle, WA.
Downtown Mercer Island
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,598
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1177 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
President Park
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Capitol Hill
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,857
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,177
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,342
1142 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Within easy walking distance to shops, dining, and nightlife. Close proximity to I-5 Freeway and public transportation. Includes gym, dog park, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Lower Queen Anne
Ava Queen Anne
330 3rd Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,875
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,385
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,182
1173 sqft
Unbeatable location right on Centennial Park and South Fountain Lawn. Luxurious apartments with washer/dryer in-unit, hardwood floors and granite counters. Beautiful water views and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Seattle Central Business District
The Olivian
809 Olive Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,724
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,757
1654 sqft
Located in the Central Business District. Close to I-5 Express, Pacific Place Mall, Downtown Nordstrom, Westlake Center Mall, Washington State Convention Center, ACT Theatre, Amazon Campus, and Westlake Park. Pet-friendly apartments with on-floor recycling, walk-in closets, and oversized soaking tubs.
Capitol Hill
700 Broadway Apartments
700 Broadway E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,844
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
720 sqft
Located within walking distance to restaurants, shops, museums, schools and more. Modern apartment complex with BBQ grill for tenants to use. Parking available and pets are allowed.
