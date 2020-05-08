112 NW 147th St.

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities

Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in desirable Salmon Creek area! - 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home on Corner lot. Living Room has vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace with a built-in entertainment center. Kitchen/Dining area with laminate floor, white cabinetry, glass cook top range, skylight and pantry. Master bedroom is vaulted with walk-in closet and carpet. Master Bath features 2 sink vanity and shower/tub combo. Gas forced air heat & A/C. Fully Fenced Yard & Back Patio.



Rent: $1695; Security Deposit: $1500; Non-refundable Cleaning Fee: $450; Processing Fee (Non-refundable): $150; Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Term: One year lease



-----



Square footages displayed are approximate and may vary slightly. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, features and specials are subject to change without notice. Photos may be of a similar unit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2633220)