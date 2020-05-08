All apartments in Salmon Creek
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:36 AM

112 NW 147th St.

112 Northwest 147th Street · (360) 574-6143
Location

112 Northwest 147th Street, Salmon Creek, WA 98685

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 112 NW 147th St. · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1513 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in desirable Salmon Creek area! - 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home on Corner lot. Living Room has vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace with a built-in entertainment center. Kitchen/Dining area with laminate floor, white cabinetry, glass cook top range, skylight and pantry. Master bedroom is vaulted with walk-in closet and carpet. Master Bath features 2 sink vanity and shower/tub combo. Gas forced air heat & A/C. Fully Fenced Yard & Back Patio.

Rent: $1695; Security Deposit: $1500; Non-refundable Cleaning Fee: $450; Processing Fee (Non-refundable): $150; Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Term: One year lease

-----

Square footages displayed are approximate and may vary slightly. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, features and specials are subject to change without notice. Photos may be of a similar unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2633220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 NW 147th St. have any available units?
112 NW 147th St. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 NW 147th St. have?
Some of 112 NW 147th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 NW 147th St. currently offering any rent specials?
112 NW 147th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 NW 147th St. pet-friendly?
No, 112 NW 147th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salmon Creek.
Does 112 NW 147th St. offer parking?
No, 112 NW 147th St. does not offer parking.
Does 112 NW 147th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 NW 147th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 NW 147th St. have a pool?
No, 112 NW 147th St. does not have a pool.
Does 112 NW 147th St. have accessible units?
No, 112 NW 147th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 112 NW 147th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 NW 147th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 NW 147th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 112 NW 147th St. has units with air conditioning.
