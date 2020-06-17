2369 Southwest Siskin Circle

Amenities

Located in The Ridge near McCormick Woods this large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers nearly 2,500 square feet of living space. Featuring a separate family and living room, custom paint through out and lots of natural light. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs near the bedrooms. Fenced in backyard includes a storage shed. Community playground located directly across the street. Pets are possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit. Maximum of 2 pets. Call today for a viewing.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do Not look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,175, Available 7/6/20



