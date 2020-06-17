All apartments in Port Orchard
Port Orchard, WA
2369 Southwest Siskin Circle
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:36 PM

2369 Southwest Siskin Circle

2369 Southwest Siskin Circle · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1884993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Port Orchard
Location

2369 Southwest Siskin Circle, Port Orchard, WA 98367

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2431 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
Located in The Ridge near McCormick Woods this large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers nearly 2,500 square feet of living space. Featuring a separate family and living room, custom paint through out and lots of natural light. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs near the bedrooms. Fenced in backyard includes a storage shed. Community playground located directly across the street. Pets are possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit. Maximum of 2 pets. Call today for a viewing.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do Not look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,175, Available 7/6/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2369 Southwest Siskin Circle have any available units?
2369 Southwest Siskin Circle has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2369 Southwest Siskin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2369 Southwest Siskin Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2369 Southwest Siskin Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2369 Southwest Siskin Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2369 Southwest Siskin Circle offer parking?
No, 2369 Southwest Siskin Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2369 Southwest Siskin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2369 Southwest Siskin Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2369 Southwest Siskin Circle have a pool?
No, 2369 Southwest Siskin Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2369 Southwest Siskin Circle have accessible units?
No, 2369 Southwest Siskin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2369 Southwest Siskin Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2369 Southwest Siskin Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2369 Southwest Siskin Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2369 Southwest Siskin Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
