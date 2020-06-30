Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2789 Aspen St SE Available 02/15/20 Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bedroom in Port Orchard! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*



Completely remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Port Orchard! Step into this home and you'll find almost everything is new! It flows nicely throughout and features vaulted ceilings, skylights, new paint, new flooring and more! Beautiful granite counter-tops in the kitchen with a large sink, white cabinetry and appliances! The fireplace in the living room will keep you cozy and warm inside during those snowy days and the large completely fenced in yard will keep you entertained during the summer! All bedrooms are located upstairs and the master features a spacious double door closet. 2 car attached garage and covered front porch! Don't miss your chance to make this gem your new home! Contact Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 to find out more and schedule a showing!



*More pictures coming!

**Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



(RLNE5471345)