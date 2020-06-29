All apartments in Pacific
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

210 Chicago Blvd S A

210 Chicago Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

210 Chicago Boulevard South, Pacific, WA 98047

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
210 Chicago Blvd S - Property Id: 161846

Very nice and clean unit in a quiet area, 1st floor, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath, kitchen (2 year old with granite counters), dishwasher, and all appliances, washer and dryer hook ups in unit, private backyard fully fenced, good neighbors. Water and sewage included in rent, $1395, security deposit, $45 application fee. Small dogs allowed, with additional fully refundable security deposit of $150. Available October 1st. To see the unit please come October 9 Wednesday 6 pm. For other times of viewing or questions call 707-515-9099, Richard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161846p
Property Id 161846

(RLNE5180185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Chicago Blvd S A have any available units?
210 Chicago Blvd S A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pacific, WA.
What amenities does 210 Chicago Blvd S A have?
Some of 210 Chicago Blvd S A's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Chicago Blvd S A currently offering any rent specials?
210 Chicago Blvd S A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Chicago Blvd S A pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Chicago Blvd S A is pet friendly.
Does 210 Chicago Blvd S A offer parking?
No, 210 Chicago Blvd S A does not offer parking.
Does 210 Chicago Blvd S A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Chicago Blvd S A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Chicago Blvd S A have a pool?
No, 210 Chicago Blvd S A does not have a pool.
Does 210 Chicago Blvd S A have accessible units?
No, 210 Chicago Blvd S A does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Chicago Blvd S A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Chicago Blvd S A has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Chicago Blvd S A have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Chicago Blvd S A does not have units with air conditioning.

