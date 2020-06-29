210 Chicago Blvd S A

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed some paid utils carpet

210 Chicago Blvd S - Property Id: 161846



Very nice and clean unit in a quiet area, 1st floor, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath, kitchen (2 year old with granite counters), dishwasher, and all appliances, washer and dryer hook ups in unit, private backyard fully fenced, good neighbors. Water and sewage included in rent, $1395, security deposit, $45 application fee. Small dogs allowed, with additional fully refundable security deposit of $150. Available October 1st. To see the unit please come October 9 Wednesday 6 pm. For other times of viewing or questions call 707-515-9099, Richard

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161846p

(RLNE5180185)