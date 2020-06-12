/
3 bedroom apartments
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Harbor, WA
2555 Southwest Navigator Loop
2555 South West Navigator Loop, Oak Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1436 sqft
2555 Southwest Navigator Loop Available 07/20/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home! 3-Car Garage Attached! - This home boasts a large 3 car garage attached which has 3 bedroom 2.
140 Melrose Street
140 NE Melrose Dr, Oak Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1655 sqft
140 Melrose Street Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town Home in Rose Hill Community! Groups Allowed! - Check out this beautiful Town home in the Rose Hill community. Close to NAS Whidbey, shopping and transit.
790 Hiyu Drive
790 Northwest Hiyu Drive, Oak Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1554 sqft
Freshly Renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home - Welcome home to this freshly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 1 car garage. Brand new vinyl throughout, new countertops, new appliances and more. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
471 SW 10th Avenue
471 SW 10th Ave, Oak Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1639 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home Centrally Located in Oak Harbor! - This great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is located close to everything you will need here in Oak Harbor.
1481 NW Almond Loop
1481 Northwest Almond Loop, Oak Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1546 sqft
1481 NW Almond Loop Available 08/05/20 3br/2.5ba - Well Maintained Home in Nice Neighborhood - Located in Oak Harbor's Cherry Hill Subdivision, this well maintained 3 bedroom 2.
1477 NW Outrigger Loop
1477 Northwest Outrigger Loop, Oak Harbor, WA
1477 NW Outrigger Loop Available 07/03/20 4 Bed/2.
1813 SW Cooper Way
1813 SW Cooper Way, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1489 sqft
1813 SW Cooper Way Available 06/15/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom Home, Small Pet Friendly - Fantastic 3 bedroom home in a developing neighborhood! Cozy up to the lovely gas fireplace located in the living room.
3405 SW Fairway Point Drive
3405 SW Fairway Point Dr, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2217 sqft
3405 SW Fairway Point Drive Available 06/19/20 3 Bed 2/5 Bath Home - Three bedroom home in desirable neighborhood of Fairway Point. Amenities include: 3 bedrooms, 2.
102 Albion Street
102 Northeast Albion Street, Coupeville, WA
102 Albion Street Available 07/31/20 Beautiful, Spacious 4 Bedroom - 2.75 Bath house located on a quiet secluded street in Coupeville! Pet Friendly! Group Friendly! - Beautiful, Spacious 4 Bedroom - 2.
1131 Forest Glen Rd.
1131 Forest Glen Road, Island County, WA
Great 4 bedroom home with garage, close to the beach! Small Dog Friendly! - Check out this 4 bedroom house in Penn Cove that is just a couple blocks to the beach.
632 W. Quail Ridge Place
632 Quail Ridge Pl, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Application Pending!! (P127) Spacious 3 Bedroom Home Close to Deception Pass! - Application Pending!! This 3 bedroom / 1.75 bath home is situated on cul-de-sac and located minutes from Deception Pass park.
1990 W Copse Lonnin
1990 Copse Lonnin Pl, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1388 sqft
1990 Copse Lonin - Approx 1388 Sq ft. 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom two story single family home. Kitchen includes refrigerator, oven/ range and dishwasher. Living Room and Dining Room. No pets.
661 Littlerock Court
661 Littlerock Court, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
661 Littlerock Court Available 07/06/20 661 Littlerock Ct. - Approx. 1194 Sq. Ft.
4326 Hamilton Drive
4326 Hamilton Drive, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
4326 Hamilton Drive Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom Home.
1196 Nimitz Dr.
1196 Nimitz Drive, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Admirals Cove - This 3 Bed 2 Bath home is located in one of Whidbey's coveted communities in Admirals Cove. With this home you can enjoy the community pool, clubhouse, and private beach access. Attached spacious sunroom.
