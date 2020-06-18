All apartments in Oak Harbor
Find more places like 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Harbor, WA
/
2555 Southwest Navigator Loop
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2555 Southwest Navigator Loop

2555 South West Navigator Loop · (360) 675-2271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Harbor
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2555 South West Navigator Loop, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop · Avail. Jul 21

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1436 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2555 Southwest Navigator Loop Available 07/21/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home! 3-Car Garage Attached! - This home boasts a large 3 car garage attached which has 3 bedroom 2.5 baths, vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops all stainless steel appliances plus pantry in kitchen., Dining area, natural gas heat,w/d hookups in laundry room off kitchen, fenced back yard nice neighborhood, front porch. Sorry no pets allowed. Group friendly, with a premium of $100 per occupant when a group occupies home. Example: If rent is $1950, and a group of 3 occupies the home, the rent will be $2250. A group is defined as more than two unrelated adults. If you would like to schedule a viewing or would like more information please call us at 360-675-2271 or email us at Info@360pm.us. Our website for 360 Property Management is at www.360pm.us.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop have any available units?
2555 Southwest Navigator Loop has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop have?
Some of 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2555 Southwest Navigator Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Harbor.
Does 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop does offer parking.
Does 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop have a pool?
No, 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop have accessible units?
No, 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2555 Southwest Navigator Loop?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oak Harbor 3 BedroomsOak Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Oak Harbor Apartments with Garage
Oak Harbor Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WAEverett, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAEdmonds, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WAMarysville, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WABellingham, WAMill Creek, WAMill Creek East, WALake Stickney, WA
Burlington, WAFerndale, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WALynden, WABirch Bay, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity