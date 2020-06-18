Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2555 Southwest Navigator Loop Available 07/21/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home! 3-Car Garage Attached! - This home boasts a large 3 car garage attached which has 3 bedroom 2.5 baths, vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops all stainless steel appliances plus pantry in kitchen., Dining area, natural gas heat,w/d hookups in laundry room off kitchen, fenced back yard nice neighborhood, front porch. Sorry no pets allowed. Group friendly, with a premium of $100 per occupant when a group occupies home. Example: If rent is $1950, and a group of 3 occupies the home, the rent will be $2250. A group is defined as more than two unrelated adults. If you would like to schedule a viewing or would like more information please call us at 360-675-2271 or email us at Info@360pm.us. Our website for 360 Property Management is at www.360pm.us.



No Pets Allowed



