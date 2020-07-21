All apartments in Oak Harbor
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

184 NE Ernst Street

184 Northeast Ernst Street · No Longer Available
Location

184 Northeast Ernst Street, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
184 NE Ernst Street Available 08/18/20 Comfortable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with Fenced Back Yard! Pet Are Negotiable! - This comfortable two bedroom, one bath home will leave you smiling! Entering the home, the living room opens up with big front windows to let in that Pacific Northwest sunshine. The adorable kitchen will leave the chef in the house satisfied with the abundance of cabinets and just the right amount of counter space. You will find the bedrooms have just the right amount of room to make your own! Spend wonderful afternoons entertaining in your fenced back yard. You do not want to miss out! Pets are negotiable with required deposit and pet rent. To view the home please contact us at (360)-675-2271 or info@360pm.us

Pets are negotiable with pet deposit and pet rent. 360 Property Management applicants with pets are required to complete a pet screening for each of their pets or companion animals prior to move-in. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, service/companion animal registration is free. To fill out the application, please follow the link below.
https://360teamrentals.petscreening.com

(RLNE2114921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 NE Ernst Street have any available units?
184 NE Ernst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 184 NE Ernst Street have?
Some of 184 NE Ernst Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 NE Ernst Street currently offering any rent specials?
184 NE Ernst Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 NE Ernst Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 184 NE Ernst Street is pet friendly.
Does 184 NE Ernst Street offer parking?
Yes, 184 NE Ernst Street offers parking.
Does 184 NE Ernst Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 NE Ernst Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 NE Ernst Street have a pool?
No, 184 NE Ernst Street does not have a pool.
Does 184 NE Ernst Street have accessible units?
No, 184 NE Ernst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 184 NE Ernst Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 NE Ernst Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 184 NE Ernst Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 184 NE Ernst Street does not have units with air conditioning.
