184 NE Ernst Street Available 08/18/20 Comfortable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with Fenced Back Yard! Pet Are Negotiable! - This comfortable two bedroom, one bath home will leave you smiling! Entering the home, the living room opens up with big front windows to let in that Pacific Northwest sunshine. The adorable kitchen will leave the chef in the house satisfied with the abundance of cabinets and just the right amount of counter space. You will find the bedrooms have just the right amount of room to make your own! Spend wonderful afternoons entertaining in your fenced back yard. You do not want to miss out! Pets are negotiable with required deposit and pet rent. To view the home please contact us at (360)-675-2271 or info@360pm.us



Pets are negotiable with pet deposit and pet rent. 360 Property Management applicants with pets are required to complete a pet screening for each of their pets or companion animals prior to move-in. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, service/companion animal registration is free. To fill out the application, please follow the link below.

https://360teamrentals.petscreening.com



