Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Built in 2006 this home still looks brand new. Kitchen has updated matching stainless steel appliances, along with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Spacious balcony with room to accommodate a couple of chairs and a BBQ! Enjoy beautiful Whidbey Island from your own back door. Updated carpet/paint. Close to shopping, on bus line and walking distance to Ft. Nugent Park. Water/Sewage/Garbage included.

No pets. For more information or to schedule a viewing please email laney@windermere.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5459550)