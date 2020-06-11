Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1650 SW 9th Ave Available 06/15/20 One-Story 3br/2ba - Nice Yard - Garage - Great condition 3br/2ba one-story located in Shannon Forest and Hillcrest Elementary boundary. Family room and dining area leads to back deck with nice yard. Two car garage. Ideal Pacific Northwest recreational access and close proximity to NAS Whidbey (less than 5 miles). Pet friendly with pet deposit, applicable pet rent, and per approval. Owner will fully fence with approved dog. Call Oak Harbor Property Management to schedule showing.



(RLNE5796308)