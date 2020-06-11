All apartments in Oak Harbor
Home
/
Oak Harbor, WA
/
1650 SW 9th Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

1650 SW 9th Ave

1650 Southwest 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1650 Southwest 9th Avenue, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1650 SW 9th Ave Available 06/15/20 One-Story 3br/2ba - Nice Yard - Garage - Great condition 3br/2ba one-story located in Shannon Forest and Hillcrest Elementary boundary. Family room and dining area leads to back deck with nice yard. Two car garage. Ideal Pacific Northwest recreational access and close proximity to NAS Whidbey (less than 5 miles). Pet friendly with pet deposit, applicable pet rent, and per approval. Owner will fully fence with approved dog. Call Oak Harbor Property Management to schedule showing.

(RLNE5796308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 SW 9th Ave have any available units?
1650 SW 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Harbor, WA.
Is 1650 SW 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1650 SW 9th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 SW 9th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1650 SW 9th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1650 SW 9th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1650 SW 9th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1650 SW 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 SW 9th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 SW 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 1650 SW 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1650 SW 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1650 SW 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 SW 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 SW 9th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1650 SW 9th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1650 SW 9th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
