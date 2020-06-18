1638 SW Ulysses St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House in Fireside - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Master bath has soaking tub, shower, jack-and-jill sinks and walk in closet. Fully-fenced back yard and spacious deck for entertaining. Formal living room, dining room + bonus room with eat in kitchen. Plenty of room for vehicles and projects in the spacious 3-car garage. Natural Gas Forced Air Heating. Full size washer and dryer hook ups in laundry room. No groups. No cats. Dogs negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. For more information please email laney@windermere.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4417642)