All apartments in Oak Harbor
Find more places like 1638 SW Ulysses St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Harbor, WA
/
1638 SW Ulysses St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1638 SW Ulysses St

1638 Southwest Ulysses Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Harbor
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1638 Southwest Ulysses Street, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House in Fireside - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Master bath has soaking tub, shower, jack-and-jill sinks and walk in closet. Fully-fenced back yard and spacious deck for entertaining. Formal living room, dining room + bonus room with eat in kitchen. Plenty of room for vehicles and projects in the spacious 3-car garage. Natural Gas Forced Air Heating. Full size washer and dryer hook ups in laundry room. No groups. No cats. Dogs negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. For more information please email laney@windermere.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4417642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 SW Ulysses St have any available units?
1638 SW Ulysses St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 1638 SW Ulysses St have?
Some of 1638 SW Ulysses St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 SW Ulysses St currently offering any rent specials?
1638 SW Ulysses St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 SW Ulysses St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1638 SW Ulysses St is pet friendly.
Does 1638 SW Ulysses St offer parking?
Yes, 1638 SW Ulysses St does offer parking.
Does 1638 SW Ulysses St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1638 SW Ulysses St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 SW Ulysses St have a pool?
No, 1638 SW Ulysses St does not have a pool.
Does 1638 SW Ulysses St have accessible units?
No, 1638 SW Ulysses St does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 SW Ulysses St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1638 SW Ulysses St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1638 SW Ulysses St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1638 SW Ulysses St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oak Harbor 3 BedroomsOak Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Oak Harbor Apartments with Garage
Oak Harbor Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WAEverett, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAEdmonds, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WAMarysville, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WABellingham, WAMill Creek, WAMill Creek East, WALake Stickney, WA
Burlington, WAFerndale, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WALynden, WABirch Bay, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityCascadia College
Bellevue College