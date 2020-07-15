Amenities

125 NE Melrose Dr. Available 08/24/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Town! - Like new townhome. Generous square footage, finished garage and a small fenced yard. Elegant Master Suite with large walk-in closet, spacious Master Bath with dual sinks and separate tub & shower. Lovely kitchen with modern appliances and tons of space for storage! Duplex configuration with extra windows to allow lots of sunshine. Small pets are negotiable with deposit and pet rent. This home is located right in town near various shops and walking distance to parks near by. For more information please contact us at info@360pm.us or (360) 675-2271.



