Oak Harbor, WA
125 NE Melrose Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

125 NE Melrose Dr.

125 Northeast Melrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

125 Northeast Melrose Drive, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
125 NE Melrose Dr. Available 08/24/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Town! - Like new townhome. Generous square footage, finished garage and a small fenced yard. Elegant Master Suite with large walk-in closet, spacious Master Bath with dual sinks and separate tub & shower. Lovely kitchen with modern appliances and tons of space for storage! Duplex configuration with extra windows to allow lots of sunshine. Small pets are negotiable with deposit and pet rent. This home is located right in town near various shops and walking distance to parks near by. For more information please contact us at info@360pm.us or (360) 675-2271.

Pets are negotiable with pet deposit and pet rent. 360 Property Management applicants with pets are required to complete a pet screening for each of their pets or companion animals prior to move-in. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, service/companion animal registration is free. To fill out the application, please follow the link below.
https://360teamrentals.petscreening.com

(RLNE4956915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 NE Melrose Dr. have any available units?
125 NE Melrose Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Harbor, WA.
Is 125 NE Melrose Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
125 NE Melrose Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 NE Melrose Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 125 NE Melrose Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Harbor.
Does 125 NE Melrose Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 125 NE Melrose Dr. offers parking.
Does 125 NE Melrose Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 NE Melrose Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 NE Melrose Dr. have a pool?
No, 125 NE Melrose Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 125 NE Melrose Dr. have accessible units?
No, 125 NE Melrose Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 125 NE Melrose Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 NE Melrose Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 NE Melrose Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 NE Melrose Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
