1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse pool dogs allowed

PRICE DROP! Spacious upgraded 2BR/1BA condo with no stairs!! - This fabulous street level condo has so many upgrades, all enjoyed along with the spectacular unobstructed view.

Living room with wood fireplace and sliding glass door to patio with storage shed.

Dining area and low kitchen island for great flow.

Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and soft closing drawers, as well as utility closet with full size stackable washer and dryer.

All kitchen appliances, including a counter top microwave/convection oven/broiler.

Two large bedrooms, Master with large closet with organizer, and huge 3/4 bath.

$50.00 utility fee which covers Water/sewer/garbage. Electric Zone heating.

Cats negotiable with additional deposit.



For a listing of all our available units or to schedule a viewing today, please visit our website at www.lcpmwa.com.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5391872)