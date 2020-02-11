All apartments in Navy Yard City
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203

1725 West Sunn Fjord Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1725 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
pool
dogs allowed
PRICE DROP! Spacious upgraded 2BR/1BA condo with no stairs!! - This fabulous street level condo has so many upgrades, all enjoyed along with the spectacular unobstructed view.
Living room with wood fireplace and sliding glass door to patio with storage shed.
Dining area and low kitchen island for great flow.
Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and soft closing drawers, as well as utility closet with full size stackable washer and dryer.
All kitchen appliances, including a counter top microwave/convection oven/broiler.
Two large bedrooms, Master with large closet with organizer, and huge 3/4 bath.
$50.00 utility fee which covers Water/sewer/garbage. Electric Zone heating.
Cats negotiable with additional deposit.

For a listing of all our available units or to schedule a viewing today, please visit our website at www.lcpmwa.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5391872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 have any available units?
1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Navy Yard City, WA.
What amenities does 1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 have?
Some of 1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 currently offering any rent specials?
1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 is pet friendly.
Does 1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 offer parking?
No, 1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 does not offer parking.
Does 1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 have a pool?
Yes, 1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 has a pool.
Does 1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 have accessible units?
Yes, 1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 has accessible units.
Does 1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 W Sunn Fjord Lane J-203 does not have units with air conditioning.
