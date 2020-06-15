Amenities

3541 Becky Place - (FOR RENT) Prime location, flat and spacious lot in established Cedar Heights neighborhood. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances. High ceilings in living room, large family room, formal dining room, laundry room and downstairs powder room. Spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, full master bathroom and walk-in closet. Backing up to the greenbelt, the level backyard has patio, pavers, custom fire pit and garden box. Tenant to pay all utilities. Renters & liability insurance required

Please call Jim Lyon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 360-420-5318, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834819)