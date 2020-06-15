All apartments in Mount Vernon
3541 Becky Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3541 Becky Place

3541 Becky Place · (360) 420-5318 ext. 3331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3541 Becky Place, Mount Vernon, WA 98274

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3541 Becky Place · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2261 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
3541 Becky Place - (FOR RENT) Prime location, flat and spacious lot in established Cedar Heights neighborhood. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances. High ceilings in living room, large family room, formal dining room, laundry room and downstairs powder room. Spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, full master bathroom and walk-in closet. Backing up to the greenbelt, the level backyard has patio, pavers, custom fire pit and garden box. Tenant to pay all utilities. Renters & liability insurance required
Please call Jim Lyon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 360-420-5318, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3541 Becky Place have any available units?
3541 Becky Place has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3541 Becky Place have?
Some of 3541 Becky Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3541 Becky Place currently offering any rent specials?
3541 Becky Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3541 Becky Place pet-friendly?
No, 3541 Becky Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 3541 Becky Place offer parking?
No, 3541 Becky Place does not offer parking.
Does 3541 Becky Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3541 Becky Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3541 Becky Place have a pool?
No, 3541 Becky Place does not have a pool.
Does 3541 Becky Place have accessible units?
No, 3541 Becky Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3541 Becky Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3541 Becky Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3541 Becky Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3541 Becky Place does not have units with air conditioning.
