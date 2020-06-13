/
accessible apartments
29 Accessible Apartments for rent in Milton, WA
6 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
8 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,831
1150 sqft
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
Results within 5 miles of Milton
Fife
3 Units Available
Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
973 sqft
Furnished units feature a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Wheelchair accessible, pet friendly, guest parking, state-of-the-art fitness center and clubhouse.
15 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
14 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose from one of our available rentals in Federal Way. The Ridge & The Shores Apartments sits close to nearby Seattle and Tacoma yet remains encircled by the laid-back appeal of a coastal city.
15 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
Fife
7 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Fife
2 Units Available
Port Landing at Fife
2715 62nd Avenue East, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Port Landing at Fife in Fife. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Auburn
4 Units Available
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.
Fife
6 Units Available
The Lakes at Fife
2301 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
800 sqft
The Best of Fife The Lakes Apartments are located in Fife, Washington, just east of Tacoma. We are conveniently close to everything you need with shopping, parks, schools, and freeways right down the street— you name it, it’s all within minutes.
7 Units Available
The Commons
190 S 334th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
965 sqft
Luxurious homes feature washer and dryer, black appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers residents access to carport, clubhouse, night patrol, pool and playground. Great location, close to restaurants and nightlife.
3 Units Available
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1098 sqft
Unique apartments with differing floor plans. Right between I-5 and Route 99. Wood burning fireplaces, plenty of storage and full gourmet kitchens in each unit. Indoor pool with hot tub.
Results within 10 miles of Milton
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Lea Hill
8 Units Available
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Lakeland North
11 Units Available
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
4 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
970 sqft
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
The Lakes
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1173 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-15, these homes feature private patios, central air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two sparkling pools, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Downtown Kent
2 Units Available
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,670
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1054 sqft
At the corner of luxury and convenience, Dwell is located in direct proximity to shopping, transit, dining and all the other opportunities for fun at Kent Station.
Lakeland
20 Units Available
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community in a serene setting close to Des Moines waterfront. On-site amenities include a multipurpose sports court, swimming pool and covered parking lot. Residents enjoy easy access to I-5 and Angle Lake Station.
New Tacoma
11 Units Available
Villaggio
1328 Market St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,209
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,462
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Villaggio Apartments in Tacoma, Washington, offer walking access to shops, restaurants and galleries. The complex features a variety of floor plans and units, each updated with fresh flooring and countertops.
8 Units Available
The Row
25426 98th Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,105
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
800 sqft
The Row is a unique, rural community in the Puget Sound region. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature stunning Mt. Rainier views, patios, garbage disposals, dishwashers and bathtubs. This is a pet-friendly community.
New Tacoma
2 Units Available
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$940
360 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom units in a pet-friendly complex with gated access and high-speed internet. Apartments feature hardwood floors, refrigerators and some paid utilities. Easy access to I-705, plus local dining and shopping.
