pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
137 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Martha Lake, WA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1109 sqft
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1225 Filbert Road Unit A1
1225 Filbert Road, Martha Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2066 sqft
1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath townhome in Lynnwood's Forest on Filbert community - Beautiful corner lot 4 bed 3.5 bath townhome in Lynnwood's Forest on Filbert community.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 161st PL SE
27 161st Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1906 sqft
North Bothell Home!!! - Wonderful 3-bedroom home in the Serrano community! The main level of this home features an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances, center island and opens to the dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
924 183rd Pl SE
924 183rd Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1940 sqft
924 183rd Pl SE Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Bothell 3 Bedroom /2.5 Bath Home! Great Location, Great Neighborhood! - Nicely maintained 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Bright and sunny, with lots of windows, vaulted ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Martha Lake
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
29 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,074
1173 sqft
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
23 Units Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Silver Lake
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
19 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,682
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,716
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,626
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,227
1270 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,664
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1005 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
72 Units Available
Mill Creek
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,281
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
879 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,549
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
932 sqft
Modern complex features key-fob entry and gym. Allows cats. Pay rent with credit cards or e-payments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets. Proximity to I-5 and I-405 makes this a great selection for commuters.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
878 sqft
Newly upgraded homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, stainless-steel appliances and private balconies. On-site 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, fire pits and bark park. Near I-5, with public transportations links to Seattle Tacoma Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
13 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1252 sqft
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood.
Last updated May 10 at 10:42pm
Contact for Availability
West Ridge Apartments
628 128th Street Southwest, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Snohomish County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204
20326 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
984 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Bothell!! Move in TODAY! - This clean, beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is available now for rent. Lovely updated open kitchen with granite slab counters and ample storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18007 12th PL W
18007 12th Place West, Larch Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2100 sqft
Great Home For Rent - Welcome to this well-taken care home! You will fall in love with the spacious floor plan. Great room open concept with kitchen, dining, family/living room with gas fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12420 5th Avenue W Unit B
12420 5th Place West, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
