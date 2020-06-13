Apartment List
/
WA
/
martha lake
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:51 PM

136 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Martha Lake, WA

Finding an apartment in Martha Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18107 Baldwin Rd.
18107 Baldwin Road, Martha Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3400 sqft
18107 Baldwin Rd. Available 07/13/20 Must See House In Bothell....... - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 car garage modern home, built-in 2018. Hardwood floors throughout spacious, open concept main level. Cozy family room with gas fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3521 193rd Street Southeast - E, Unit E
3521 193rd St SE, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1750 sqft
Welcome to your brand new home in Central Park – a beautifully landscaped, upscale community which is home to modern townhomes in Bothell. The spacious floor plan includes expansive open concept with living, dining and kitchen on the main floor.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 161st PL SE
27 161st Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1906 sqft
North Bothell Home!!! - Wonderful 3-bedroom home in the Serrano community! The main level of this home features an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances, center island and opens to the dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Martha Lake
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
Mill Creek
80 Units Available
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
877 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:06pm
$
9 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,399
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
$
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20 Units Available
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
13 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,187
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
37 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1252 sqft
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
7 Units Available
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
878 sqft
Newly upgraded homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, stainless-steel appliances and private balconies. On-site 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, fire pits and bark park. Near I-5, with public transportations links to Seattle Tacoma Airport.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated May 10 at 10:42pm
Contact for Availability
West Ridge Apartments
628 128th Street Southwest, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Snohomish County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4418 135th Pl. SE #4
4418 135th Pl SE, Mill Creek East, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1407 sqft
4418 135th Pl. SE #4 Available 07/01/20 Mill Creek - Townhome - Available on July 1st - Stunning Townhouse in peaceful, beautiful courtyard setting! Open kitchen with island, SS appliances w/all the upgrades offered incl.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1626 180th St SW
1626 180th Street Southwest, Larch Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2556 sqft
1626 180th St SW Available 07/01/20 Great Location, Great 4 Bedroom Home in Lynnwood - Home will be available 7/6/2020. No showings until current tenant vacates near the end of June. See video for walkthrough of home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1711 144th Pl SW
1711 144th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2205 sqft
1711 144th Pl SW Available 06/15/20 Lynnwood on Culdesac. Nice 2 story home on very quiet street. Greenbelt.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12420 5th Avenue W Unit B
12420 5th Place West, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
City Guide for Martha Lake, WA

"All I really had was a suitcase and my drums. So I took them up to Seattle and hoped it would work." (- Nirvana, "Dave Grohl")

Sure, Martha Lake isn't quite located in Seattle proper, but it's so darn close that even Dave Grohl would've been confused. Martha Lake is a little place in Snohomish County, Washington, tucked into the northeastern edge of the state. It has a population of 15,473 and occupies only 4.8 square miles of space! It’s eight miles from Everett and 16 miles from Seattle, making it a commuters' paradise. The quality of life here is hard to beat. It’s got the charm of a small town combined with the high standards and nearby offerings of Seattle. The lovely landscape right at the water’s edge provides great interests for outdoorsy folks. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Martha Lake, WA

Finding an apartment in Martha Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Martha Lake 1 BedroomsMartha Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMartha Lake 3 BedroomsMartha Lake Apartments with Balcony
Martha Lake Apartments with GarageMartha Lake Apartments with GymMartha Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMartha Lake Apartments with Parking
Martha Lake Apartments with PoolMartha Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerMartha Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsMartha Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA
North Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WABurlington, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College