/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM
119 Apartments for rent in Martha Lake, WA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1109 sqft
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Results within 1 mile of Martha Lake
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
23 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,467
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1005 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Silver Lake
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
19 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,716
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
7 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,636
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1270 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
31 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1173 sqft
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,549
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
932 sqft
Modern complex features key-fob entry and gym. Allows cats. Pay rent with credit cards or e-payments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets. Proximity to I-5 and I-405 makes this a great selection for commuters.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
11 Units Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
23 Units Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
7 Units Available
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
878 sqft
Newly upgraded homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, stainless-steel appliances and private balconies. On-site 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, fire pits and bark park. Near I-5, with public transportations links to Seattle Tacoma Airport.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
12 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
10 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1252 sqft
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204
20326 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
984 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Bothell!! Move in TODAY! - This clean, beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is available now for rent. Lovely updated open kitchen with granite slab counters and ample storage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12420 5th Avenue W Unit B
12420 5th Place West, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Lake
315 128th St SE #G114
315 128th Street Southeast, Snohomish County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
593 sqft
315 128th St SE #G114 - (FOR RENT) Wonderful and bright unit in South Everett. Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with 1 assigned parking space. Close to freeway and shopping. Wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass door opens to deck.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Damson-Logan
19924 5th Avenue West
19924 5th Avenue West, Bothell West, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2670 sqft
Conveniently located 4 beds 2.75 baths plus 1 huge bonus room and 1 den. Approximately 2,670 SQFT. Easy access to I-405, I-5, Alderwood shopping district and Canyon Park.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
103 180th Place Southwest, #10
103 180th Pl SW, Mill Creek East, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2114 sqft
Brand new home located central to Bothell, Mill Creek and Lynnwood! Modern, contemporary design, large rooms and abundant natural light from the over-sized windows are just some of the features present in this well-designed 2,100+ square foot home.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lake
10524 - 14th Drive S.E.
10524 14th Dr SE, Snohomish County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2313 sqft
Northlake Court 4 Bedroom Townhome - 2 master Suites! - Avail Now! Spectacular 4 Bedroom Townhome in sought after community near Silver Lake available mid-March.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
15021 12th Pl W
15021 12th Pl W, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1246 sqft
Built in 2019 New 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome. Great Lynnwood location close to 1-5/405 and Alderwood Mall. Beautiful Interiors featuring granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, stainless steel appliance. Each bedroom has its own private bath.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
927 132nd St SW B2
927 132nd Street Southwest, Snohomish County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1380 sqft
Well maintained townhouse - Property Id: 313103 Nice townhouse in a quiet neighborhood, walking distance to grocery stores and other businesses, easy access to interstate 5. The complex has a cabana and an outdoor pool.
Similar Pages
Martha Lake 1 BedroomsMartha Lake 2 BedroomsMartha Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMartha Lake 3 BedroomsMartha Lake Apartments with Balcony
Martha Lake Apartments with GarageMartha Lake Apartments with GymMartha Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMartha Lake Apartments with ParkingMartha Lake Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA