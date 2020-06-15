Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1050 Alaska Ave E Available 06/29/20 COMPLETELY REMODELED 1 BED 1 BATH! - Jump on this cozy 1 Bed 1 Bath fast because it will not last long! You'll notice the care this remodel went through with the wood accent walls in the living room and tile back-splash in the kitchen. Brand new cabinetry, laminate flooring, appliances... the list goes on! Spare room in the front for an office or whatever you'd like. Washer and Dryer come with the home and you wont believe the huge amount of parking! Small deck on the side for relaxing and listening to the wind go through the trees during the summer. Call Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 to see all of this for yourself!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4450922)