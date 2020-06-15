All apartments in Manchester
1050 Alaska Ave E

1050 Alaska Avenue East · (360) 874-0500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1050 Alaska Avenue East, Manchester, WA 98366

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1050 Alaska Ave E · Avail. Jun 29

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1050 Alaska Ave E Available 06/29/20 COMPLETELY REMODELED 1 BED 1 BATH! - Jump on this cozy 1 Bed 1 Bath fast because it will not last long! You'll notice the care this remodel went through with the wood accent walls in the living room and tile back-splash in the kitchen. Brand new cabinetry, laminate flooring, appliances... the list goes on! Spare room in the front for an office or whatever you'd like. Washer and Dryer come with the home and you wont believe the huge amount of parking! Small deck on the side for relaxing and listening to the wind go through the trees during the summer. Call Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 to see all of this for yourself!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4450922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

