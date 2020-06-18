All apartments in Lynden
315 Edgewater Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

315 Edgewater Lane

315 Edgewater Lane · (360) 733-3640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

315 Edgewater Lane, Lynden, WA 98264

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 315 Edgewater Lane · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1818 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Lynden - Home located on Fishtrap Creek in Lynden. This home has been completely updated (5 years ago) inside and out including a new furnace, water heater, siding and roof. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a fully finished daylight basement. Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Boat or RV storage on the side. This home has a beautiful large lot with a large backyard that faces the creek and a deck area that is great for entertaining. This home is a must see!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

