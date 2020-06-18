315 Edgewater Lane

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Lynden - Home located on Fishtrap Creek in Lynden. This home has been completely updated (5 years ago) inside and out including a new furnace, water heater, siding and roof. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a fully finished daylight basement. Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Boat or RV storage on the side. This home has a beautiful large lot with a large backyard that faces the creek and a deck area that is great for entertaining. This home is a must see!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5831328)