Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Liberty Lake, WA

Finding an apartment in Liberty Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Liberty Lake
20 Units Available
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,174
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
Liberty Lake
2 Units Available
Legacy Villas Phase 1
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 1 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
Liberty Lake
2 Units Available
Legacy Villas Phase 2
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 2 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Liberty Lake
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
Greenacres
2 Units Available
Barker Ridge
18517 E Boone Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1253 sqft
Barker Ridge is a luxurious apartment community located in the Spokane Valley area. We are located near the charming Liberty Lake neighborhood and within close proximity to the Spokane Valley Mall, where shopping and entertainment await.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Liberty Lake
1 Unit Available
23715 E 1st Ave
23715 East 1st Avenue, Spokane County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2900 sqft
Liberty Lk 4 Bed 3 Bath rancher close to Golf & Lake w/ Beach acc option - Classic Liberty Lake 4 Bedroom 3 Bath rancher just a block away from the golf course and 2 blocks from the public boat launch. Open floor plan with lots of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Liberty Lake
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Spokane Valley
22 Units Available
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1230 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Greenacres
4 Units Available
Aspen
15821 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-90 in appealing Spokane Valley, Aspen Apartments with their one, two and three bedroom apartment floorplans are exactly what you have been searching for! Close to Spokane Valley Mall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Aspen Apartments
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Greenacres
4 Units Available
Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
992 sqft
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Spokane Valley
21 Units Available
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
$945
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1045 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Spokane Valley
5 Units Available
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Homestead Apartments are located in the heart of the Spokane Valley, just between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Units offer amenities like refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces, laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Greenacres
6 Units Available
Brookline Townhomes
1317 N Arcade St, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Well-appointed homes with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Dogs and cats allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-90 for easy transportation. Run errands at nearby Sullivan Square Shopping Center.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Veradale
1 Unit Available
1324 N Best
1324 North Best Road, Spokane Valley, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
1324 N Best Available 06/16/20 $2,000- 4 Bd / 2 Ba Home in Spokane Valley Near Valley Mall - This 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home is located in the Spokane Valley near the Spokane Valley Mall, I-90 and shopping areas! Split level entry with two (2) bedrooms
Results within 10 miles of Liberty Lake
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Opportunity
9 Units Available
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly apartments at The Whimsical Pig provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Spokane Valley
1 Unit Available
Farr Court Apartments
210 S Farr Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
916 sqft
Whether it is a restful escape from the hustle and bustle, or the convenience provided by a great location and desired amenities, Farr Court has it all! Our comfortable one and two bedroom apartment homes combine the exceptional outdoor beauty of
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Spokane Valley
5 Units Available
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$990
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1306 sqft
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
Riverside at Coyote Rock
12007 E Coyote Rock Dr, Spokane County, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing luxury surrounded by nature! Riverside at Coyote Rock offers unparalleled seclusion along the beautiful Spokane River and the Centennial Trail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Spokane Valley
2 Units Available
Appleway Terrace
10108 E Appleway Blvd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near the park and lake. On-site gym, pool, and ample parking. Each home features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Opportunity
2 Units Available
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
931 sqft
Located just off I-90 in Spokane Valley and close to the wealth of recreational and entertainment options in the greater Spokane area, Revere Ridge Apartments is a charming residential community that is calling your name! Beautifully landscaped
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Opportunity
32 Units Available
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1045 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Veradale
1 Unit Available
1217 N Mamer RD
1217 N Mamer Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1900 sqft
Spacious duplex in the Valley - This duplex has been kept in amazing condition, a very open layout offering 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It is located off the main road in a quite setting. This property also has central vac throughout the property.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17295 W Woodlake Dr
17295 West Woodlake Drive, Hauser, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4416 sqft
17295 W Woodlake Dr Available 07/06/20 Hauser Lake Views from this Beautiful Luxury Home! - When you have all the comforts of home, Hauser Lake views, and spectacular sunsets, why would you want to head out to make the commute every

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3239 N. Alfalfa Loop
3239 North Alfalfa Loop, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1330 sqft
3239 N. Alfalfa Loop Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Desirable Post Falls Neighborhood - Charming rancher in the desirable Fieldstone neighborhood. Close to schools and shopping.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 W Larkspur Ct
105 Larkspur Court, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1296 sqft
105 W Larkspur Ct Available 08/10/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w/Fenced Backyard & Storage Shed Near Golf Course - Pleasant little 3 bed 2 bath home in west Post Falls located in the Rose Estates off of North Spokane Street.
City Guide for Liberty Lake, WA

Liberty Lake was originally named Lake Grier, but was later re-named after a Frenchman from Canada. Etienne Eduard Laliberte, who came to Liberty Lake in 1871, changed his name to Stephen Liberty prior to becoming the namesake of this Washington city.

Liberty Lake, Washington is a suburb of Spokane. Getting to Spokane takes less than a 20 minute drive with no traffic, so if its proximity to a major city you seek, consider calling Liberty Lake home. Its history dates before the 1800s when it was inhabited by Native Americans, and the population stands at around 7,591. Its 6.14 square miles run along the Idaho border and Interstate 90 cuts right through. The city has doubled in growth since the 2000 census, thanks in part to its top industries: construction, manufacturing, and wholesale trade. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Liberty Lake, WA

Finding an apartment in Liberty Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

